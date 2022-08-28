A flood advisory for the Lake Arthur area was cancelled early Saturday morning after the Pecos River crested far below the record levels that had been predicted earlier in the week.

The river crested at 13.38 feet around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, and at 2 p.m. Saturday had receded to about 8 feet, Randall Hergert, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said.