A flood advisory for the Lake Arthur area was cancelled early Saturday morning after the Pecos River crested far below the record levels that had been predicted earlier in the week.
The river crested at 13.38 feet around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, and at 2 p.m. Saturday had receded to about 8 feet, Randall Hergert, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said.
The weather service had initially forecast the river would crest at a record-setting 26.2 feet Thursday, but continued to downgrade its predictions.
Hergert said predicting the river’s flooding was a challenge for the NWS hydrologists and River Forecast Center.
“They had a particularly difficult time with this one just because of the lack of data that’s along the Pecos River. The next closest gauge is all the way north of Roswell. Because of that they just had a real difficult time modeling the flow of water through the Pecos for this particular event,” he said.
The forecast for Chaves County includes at least a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday, so residents should stay alert for the potential for the Pecos to rise again, Hergert said.
“Any individual storm can produce locally heavy rainfalls. Any one of those storms could hit the wrong spot and cause some issues,” he said.