A flood warning previously issued by the National Weather Service in Albuquerque for the Lake Arthur and Hagerman area has now been downgraded to a flood advisory.
The change in designation was announced Friday afternoon. Initial predictions had the Pecos River near Lake Arthur eventually cresting above 20 feet. Now that has been reduced to 14 feet by Saturday afternoon.
“The flood advisory is indicating that we are expecting property damage to be on the minimal side, but low-lying areas surrounding the river at Lake Arthur are expected to flood and that could overtop some roads and become a hazard that people need to be careful around,” said David Craft, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
For the past several days the river has been expected to crest at record levels in the area following heavy monsoon rains that caused the river to spill over its banks.
However, estimates of when the river near Lake Arthur was expected to crest — and to what extent — have changed consistently, for what Craft said are a host of reasons.
“It is gradually working its way down the river valley. And some of it's getting soaked in, some of it is evaporating, and so the forecast models have had to ... do some adaption given the amount that the flood crest has changed over the past week,” he said.