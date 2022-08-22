A flood warning is in effect for the Lake Arthur area due to possible spillover from the Pecos River.
The warning from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque was issued Monday at 2:40 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.
After midnight, the river is expected to rise above flood stage before reaching a crest of 23.7 feet Tuesday afternoon.
That level would exceed the current record crest of 21.9 feet, set in 1941, according to the warning issued by the Weather Service.
It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
