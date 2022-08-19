The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque issued a Flash Flood Watch starting Friday at noon through Saturday evening that includes Chaves County.
The watch area not only includes the Chaves County Plains and Southwest Chaves County; the watch encompasses most of New Mexico and Arizona as well as counties in far west Texas.
Counties immediately to the west of Chaves aren’t mentioned in the watch posted early Thursday afternoon.
“A flood watch is a heads-up. It’s issued when conditions are favorable for flooding to occur,” said Clay Anderson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, from where the watch was issued. “A flood warning means there is a possible threat to life and you need to take action.”
The overall pattern indicates that the likelihood of precipitation will peak during the later portion of the watch period.
On Friday, the chance of heavy rain is 60% and drops to 50% during the evening with scattered thunderstorms. On Saturday, the chance of heavy rain increases to 80%.
Anderson advised people to avoid traveling during the peak period — which would be Saturday — because of the potential for water to accumulate during the watch period. The ground could become saturated and result in water runoff that causes flash flooding.
“Don’t drive through waters of unknown depth, don’t get stuck,” Anderson advised. “And at night it’s almost impossible to see and judge water depth.”
There might be more local weather-related trouble if there is flooding during the watch period: possible river flooding along the Pecos River on Sunday, Monday and, perhaps, Tuesday.
That would affect Roswell, Dexter and Hagerman, he said.
The chance for heavy rain is predicted to be at 60% on Sunday.
There was flooding in northeast Roswell on June 26 that caused a bridge to collapse and about a dozen homes to be flooded as the water rose. The same Holly Loop neighborhood was also affected by heavy rains during Labor Day weekend in 2021.
Since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, Chaves County is slightly ahead of the normal precipitation total of 4.07 inches. The total monsoon rainfall was 4.44 inches as of Thursday.
Monsoon season can run through September but can end earlier in the month in a given year, Anderson said.
Anderson advised people to monitor conditions over the next couple of days. Go to weather.gov for updates.
If weather conditions warrant preparation against flooding, the city of Roswell will provide sand to fill sandbags outside of the Streets Department building at 320 Alameda St. Bring a shovel. There will be bags, but bring your own if you have them because the bag supply might run out, the city warned.
