A flood watch was issued today at noon by the National Weather Service for portions of southeast New Mexico, including Chaves County.
The National Weather Service warned that heavy rain might produce instances of flash flooding in parts of central and southeast New Mexico, including the Chaves County Plains, southwest Chaves County and Eastern Lincoln County.
The watch will remain in effect from 3 p.m. until midnight.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low water crossings may be flooded,” the watch states.
According to the flood watch, burn scars from wildfires, including the McBride Fire that burned part of Lincoln County this spring, will be vulnerable to flash flooding.