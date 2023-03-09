The Roswell man who allegedly opened fire on the house of a New Mexico State Police officer earlier this month will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.
At the close of the pretrial detention hearing Tuesday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, Judge Dustin K. Hunter granted a motion by the District Attorney's Office to keep Jonah Flores, 25, in the lead-up to trial. Hunter, in announcing the decision, said he had “grave concerns” about public safety if Flores was released pending trial.
In explaining his decision, Hunter cited what he described as the random nature of the crimes alleged against Flores. Court records state Flores reportedly told police he did not know the people who resided in the 2600 block of N. Lea Ave. that was struck or why he allegedly opened fire on it on Feb. 27.
Hunter said that lack of planning or targeting of the victims represents an even larger risk to the public than if he had targeted an individual in a premeditated attack.
“Any person in the community could be in danger,” Hunter stated. He noted because of a 2020 conviction on a felon in possession of a firearm charge, Flores was also prohibited from possessing a gun at the time of the shooting and there was no way to ensure he does not again acquire a firearm.
Flores is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to commit a felony, as well as one count each of abuse of a child, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon in connection with the shooting.
No residents of the home were injured at the time, but the couple and their three-year-old daughter who live there were lying on a bed inside their bedroom when the gunfire rang out. In all, seven rounds were fired, including one that traveled through the bedroom wall and became lodged in an armchair right next to the girl's crib.
Surveillance video from a traffic camera from the time the shooting happened showed a Toyota Corolla with a Zia symbol on the window traveling from the road that was behind the house before turning north on S. Main St. According to police, a vehicle matching that description was later found and discovered to be registered to Flores. When police searched Flores' apartment, they discovered a Glock 9 mm with seven rounds missing.
At the hearing, Timothy Wyatt, assistant district attorney and prosecutor in the case, said the random act of violence and Flores' criminal records made him a danger. He also argued that conditions of release, such as house arrest, outfitting him with an ankle monitor or a curfew, would not ensure he does not obtain a firearm and carry out another shooting.
Ira Shiflett, Flores' attorney, argued his client should be released, with bond or a condition of release put in place that would ensure his compliance.
“This is a random act of violence that he can promise will never happen again if released,” Shiflett said. He noted Flores had a significant support system within the community, noting that he is currently employed. Letters vouching for Flores' character by his girlfriend and his landlord were presented to the court, along with a certificate showing successful completion of parole in a past case, in an effort to demonstrate that he has a social support system that would reasonably ensure he would not re-offend and would comply with court orders.
Wyatt countered none of that support prevented him from allegedly carrying out the shooting for which he is now charged.
New Mexico State Police in a press release last week announced the home hit was that of one of their officers who reside in Roswell. State Police Chief Tim Johnson called the shooting a reminder of the risks officers face even while off duty and in the safety of their own homes.
Electronic court records state Flores has a criminal history in Chaves County. In 2019, he was placed on supervised probation as part of a change of plea agreement when he pleaded no contest to charges of robbery, larceny, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in a 2017 incident.
His probation was later revoked twice for violations that year that he later admitted to, including for one count of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.
Flores later that year had his probation again revoked in 2020, after he was found to be unlawfully in possession of a firearm. After pleading guilty to the firearm charge, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison and placed on parole for one year.
