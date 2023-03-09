Jonah Flores mug

Flores 

The Roswell man who allegedly opened fire on the house of a New Mexico State Police officer earlier this month will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

At the close of the pretrial detention hearing Tuesday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, Judge Dustin K. Hunter granted a motion by the District Attorney's Office to keep Jonah Flores, 25, in the lead-up to trial. Hunter, in announcing the decision, said he had “grave concerns” about public safety if Flores was released pending trial.