20230202-ElvisLockheedJetstar.jpg

The Lockheed JetStar that once belonged to Elvis Presley is seen in this 2017 photo with a representative of an auction firm, Cal Carter, standing in front of it. A new owner of the plane, which is parked at the Roswell Air Center behind secured fencing, plans to dismantle it and take it to Florida. 

 Submitted Photo

Attention, Roswellites, the Elvis plane is about to leave the airfield.

A Florida businessman, social media personality and nonprofit leader said that he has purchased the 1962 Lockheed JetStar that once belonged to the "King of Rock 'n Roll," Elvis Presley, and that he plans to move it in about 10 days to Tampa, Florida. A city of Roswell email also announced Webb as the new owner.