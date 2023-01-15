Police shooting
Roswell Police Department body camera screen grab

Body camera footage of a man being shot to death by Roswell Police officers while they were responding to a domestic disturbance call was released Friday.

Nearly two minutes of video of the shooting of 20-year-old Nikolas Acosta was posted on the Roswell Police Department Facebook page Friday. The video consisted of 53 seconds of body camera footage from one of the two officers involved. Surveillance video from the area where the shooting happened was also made public.