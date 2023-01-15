Body camera footage of a man being shot to death by Roswell Police officers while they were responding to a domestic disturbance call was released Friday.
Nearly two minutes of video of the shooting of 20-year-old Nikolas Acosta was posted on the Roswell Police Department Facebook page Friday. The video consisted of 53 seconds of body camera footage from one of the two officers involved. Surveillance video from the area where the shooting happened was also made public.
Roswell Police are leading an investigation into the shooting along with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police.
The Department in a statement Monday said Acosta was shot at about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 by police while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue.
In a statement Wednesday, police said Acosta, who was believed to be involved in the call officers were responding to, pointed a knife at them while ignoring commands by officers to drop the knife and stop coming toward them.
The video was too dark to determine whether Acosta had a knife, but one of the officers is heard saying Acosta has a knife and telling him multiple times to “put the knife down.”
The body camera footage begins with two officers climbing out of their vehicle and walking across the street towards a man — later identified as Acosta — who is standing on a sidewalk in front of a house.
As the officers come closer, one of them demands Acosta show his hands.
“Why,” Acosta asked, as he began slowly walking backwards. As he continues backing away slowly, Acosta is shown to briefly lifts up the side of his shirt, as he tells the officers to back up.
“Stop, I'm not playing with you,” one of the officers said.
“I'm not playing either,” Acosta responds.
The officers instruct Acosta repeatedly to “put the knife down.”
Acosta is then shown taking a step towards the officers, who order him to not come towards them.
“Do not come towards me brother,” one of the officers is heard saying.
Acosta responds by asking the officers “you want to go home knowing you killed a twenty-year-old.”
He then takes one step closer to the officers and stops, and is told to back up. The officer again orders Acosta to stop, before Acosta takes another step forward and multiple shots are fired from the direction of the officer. Some of the shots strike Acosta and who is seen falling to the ground.
On the surveillance video from a house across the street from where Acosta stood, he is seen pacing on a sidewalk in front of the residence just before the two officers arrive.
Sheila Garcia, an attorney representing Acosta's girlfriend, told the Roswell Daily Record Wednesday before the video was released that her client believes the facts of what happened are at odds with the account given by police.
Court records indicate that in the past year Acosta has been charged with offenses three times, with each of those cases dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges could have been refiled at a later date.
In two of those cases he was found not competent to stand trial.
One of those cases was on charges of criminal damage to property and battery for a January 2021 incident in Eddy County. The other was a case dismissed Jan. 5 where Acosta was charged with aggravated assault on a health care worker with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.
In April, Acosta was also charged with battery of a household member, but court records state that charge was dismissed in June.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
