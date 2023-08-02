This past May, Jeremiah Mosher, 10, was shopping with his dad at Walmart when he saw a Lego kit he really wanted. Legos are pretty much Jeremiah’s favorite toy — he has 50,000 pieces he’s collected so far, and when he is an adult, he wants to be an engineer.
“How can I make the money in a range of five days?” he asked his dad. As a future engineer, Jeremiah likes to be specific with his metrics.
“You can sell some things,” his dad said. But Jeremiah wasn’t too sure if selling old toys was the answer. Then he thought of a lemonade stand. He decided to name his stand JJ’s Lemonade.
Now, he has not only a lemonade stand but a spot for lively conversation near the corner of College and Richardson. Even the mayor has stopped for lemonade, chips and Starburst. “I’ve been doing this all summer,” Jeremiah says. “And I hope I can keep doing it until I’m 14.”
The choices at JJ’s Lemonade are more than cold drinks. “I have granola bars, candies and fruits,” he said on Monday afternoon. “And oranges and apples. I want to get little cups and chop up pineapple and watermelon and sell fruit cups for a dollar.” The stand is normally open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jeremiah explains how he makes his jugs of lemonade, which have real lemon slices floating near the top. “I slowly start filling the jug with water, and I squeeze lemons. I put sugar and lemonade powder in the water.” Jeremiah pretends to stir the lemonade. “That’s what gives it the flavor.”
People notice Jeremiah behind the stand with his big smile. “Some people slow down. Some people wave and take pictures or videos.” He and his dad built the stand together a few days ago, an upgrade from his initial setup, and Jeremiah painted the wood yellow and white. His camouflage shorts show flecks of dried paint. “I’ve had paint on me for a few days.”
Andrew Federico, 19, pulls over to try the lemonade. “I’ve been passing by this stand, and today I decided to stop,” he says. Jeremiah scoops ice from a chest into a large yellow plastic cup. “You know what you’re doing,” Federico observes. Jeremiah pours a generous serving of lemonade into the cup. “Would you like a straw?” he asks politely.
Federico pays $5 for his drink, leaving a $3 tip. “This is really good.” Federico takes a long pull from his straw.
Jeremiah has a plan to keep his business going when school starts next week. “If I get all of my stuff done, which I probably will, then I can come back home, make my lemonade and work for the rest of the day until I run out. Then I will go inside and get ready for the next day.”
“I support you all the time,” Federico says as he leaves. “I’ll have my friends come out here. I was like you when I was a kid. You’re bringing back memories.”
Jeremiah also has plans for the money he’s making. “I’m going to try and get into engineering school,” he says. “The reason I want to go to engineering school is I find bolts, nuts and screws.” He points to an empty field near the lemonade stand. “I build crazy stuff that’s magnetic.”
Most recently, Jeremiah built a rocket from scratch. He knows the good feeling that comes from having a vision and building it from the ground up with your own hands.
Next time you pass JJ’s Lemonade, stop and order a drink. Maybe get a bag of chips. You’ll meet a new friend, enjoy a cold drink on a hot day and be newly optimistic for our collective bright future. Between the lemonade, the Legos and the rocket, Jeremiah is going places.
