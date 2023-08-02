For local entrepreneur, the juice is worth the squeeze

Jeremiah Mosher smiles behind his lemonade stand, JJ's Lemonade, near the corner of West College Boulevard and North Richardson Avenue. Jeremiah has both the smarts to come up with a good idea and the tenacity to make his dream come true.  

 Sarah Treschl Photo

This past May, Jeremiah Mosher, 10, was shopping with his dad at Walmart when he saw a Lego kit he really wanted. Legos are pretty much Jeremiah’s favorite toy — he has 50,000 pieces he’s collected so far, and when he is an adult, he wants to be an engineer.

“How can I make the money in a range of five days?” he asked his dad. As a future engineer, Jeremiah likes to be specific with his metrics.