A former Roswell Air Center deputy director has been charged with a felony for alleged attempted fraud related to an Air Center lease for a company he reportedly owns.
Stephen Christopher, who resigned from his position Oct. 4, was arrested Thursday and had his first appearance before Chaves County Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt on Friday.
Christopher has been charged with attempt to commit a fraud over $2,500, a fourth-degree felony.
He has been released on his own recognizance, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 before Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers.
Christopher's resignation was effective the same day as the date given in court documents for when Roswell Police Department detectives searched a building on West Challenger Street leased by Custom Graphics and More.
According to court files, Christopher owns Custom Graphics and More, and that is the company involved in the allegations.
The search warrant was to look for evidence related to the allegation that Christopher had claimed to Air Center staff that Custom Graphics and More had provided the city with jackets, jeans, work shirts, vests and hats, some stitched with logos, and valued at $8,164.
The court filing alleges that Christopher was informed in July that he owed $4,950 in back rent on the lease. In September he is said to have presented four invoices with dates of Nov. 15, 2020, to July 12, 2021, totaling about $8,164.
Christopher allegedly told Air Center staff that the products and services referenced in those invoices and given by his company to the city should be used to offset rents due.
On Sept. 26, he paid the rent owed, but, before that, according to Roswell police statements in court documents, police interviewed former and current Air Center staff and looked inside an Air Center maintenance shop where such items would have been stored.
While a box of yellow safety shirts from Custom Graphics and More were found, according to the court documents, police determined that a valid purchase order had been generated for those items and that the city had paid the company. But “there was no evidence of the items from the invoices he gave” to Air Center staff in the building, the court documents state.
Police also said that no former or current employee had received any of the items, including a former employee whose name was on the invoices.
The case also alleges that Christopher was at the leased building when police were searching it and said he would withdraw the invoices to city so that the situation would be settled.
He reportedly told police that the computer that had originated the invoices had been “wiped” after it had gotten a virus. According to court filings, though, police located a laptop in the building that had the invoices on them.
All four invoices allegedly had been created on July 23 or July 24, a day after an Air Center staff member reportedly emailed Christopher to detail the past due rent amounts.
“With the statements from prior and current employees of the Roswell Air Center it is clear that Custom Graphics and More owned and operated by Mr. Christopher had never delivered the products on the four invoices he provided, an affidavit states.
"Those invoices had never been seen prior to Mr Christopher emailing them ... From the evidence on Mr. Christopher's laptop it is also clear that he fabricated those invoices in the days after receiving the delinquent rent email … in an attempt to trade alleged services for rent payment,” also according to the affidavit.
A message sent to Christopher was not returned by press time. A public defender representing him at the first court appearance did not respond to phone or email messages by press time.
Reporter Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
