A former Chaves County Detention Center employee who allegedly smuggled narcotics into the facility was released from jail Monday while she awaits trial.
Electronic court records state Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers released Esmeralda Velasco, 25, of Roswell, on her own recognizance following a court appearance.
Under her conditions of release, Velasco is prohibited from leaving New Mexico or Chaves County without permission from the court. She is also not allowed to leave her residence between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.
No attorney for Velasco was named in electronic court documents as of press time Monday.
Court documents indicate Velasco, a former corrections officer at the detention center, faces three counts each of trafficking controlled substances; bringing contraband into a place of imprisonment; and furnishing drugs to a prisoner, all felony charges.
She was arrested Friday morning while deputies placed the detention center on lockdown, part of an investigation into claims that drugs and other items were being secretly brought into the facility, Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
He added that the search turned up substantial amounts of what are believed to be fentanyl and suboxone, a narcotic meant to treat opioid withdrawal, on inmates and in holding cells.
Court records state Velasco was found during the search to have on her suboxone strips, cigarettes, a vape pen, nicotine vapes and headphones that were in a clear package and stuffed down her shirt.
Velasco is believed to have secretly brought into the detention center drugs and other items for inmates on at least four occasions over a period of two to three weeks, according to court records.
Aside from allegations related to Friday's arrest, court records indicate she later told detectives of three other times when she smuggled items into the prison. The first involved her allegedly bringing a pair of headphones into the facility for an inmate.
One alleged episode, court documents state, included her taking a cigarette box containing what she believed to be narcotics into the detention center in exchange for $200. She also once reportedly brought in suboxone strips for an inmate.
A message posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page Friday said during the search multiple inmates were found to be in possession of what was described as contraband. Two other corrections officers were also interviewed and could also face criminal charges.
