A former district attorney is weighing in on the case of man who shot a Roswell woman days after being released from prison, an issue that has been thrust into the center of the gubernatorial race.
Speaking at a Thursday press conference in Albuquerque organized by the Democratic Party of New Mexico, Diane Martwick, a Republican who was 12th Judicial District attorney from 2008 to 2015, spoke out about the controversy surrounding the release of Christopher Beltran.
In September, Beltran pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the shooting of his former girlfriend 34-year-old Domonique Gonzales of Roswell on June 26, 2021. Gonzales' death came four days after Beltran was released from prison.
Beltran is scheduled to be sentenced in December.
At the news conference, Martwick blamed 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce's dismissal of a 2019 charge of felon-in-possession of a firearm for Beltran's release.
The state's case against Beltran on the firearm possession charge would have been easy to prove, Martwick said, given Beltran's past felony convictions.
“If DA Luce had prosecuted him, Mr. Beltran would have been facing an additional 18 months of prison for a fourth-degree felony,” Martwick said.
She added that Luce's office also could have referred the case to federal prosecutors, where such a charge could have led to a 10-year prison sentence for Beltran.
“District Attorney Luce's decision to dismiss the firearm charge allowed the defendant to ultimately get off with a lighter sentence, which is the reason why he was released in June of 2021 from the New Mexico Department of Corrections. And it was also part of the reason why he was able to get the firearm used in the murder of Domonique Gonzales,” Martwick said.
Luce has said her office opted not to move forward with the charge because the defense filed a motion to suppress evidence in the case, including the gun.
On Thursday Luce issued a press release calling the claims made at the press conference “completely false.” She argued that the fault for Beltran's release in 2021 rested with Lujan Grisham.
“Holding a press conference to claim my office is soft on gun laws instead of taking responsibility for releasing an inmate from prison early twice is a shame,” Luce said.
She added that Beltran having a gun in his possession in 2019 was the central reason for why his probation was revoked that same year.
The murder case and Beltran's release from prison have become an issue in the race for governor.
Republican candidate Ronchetti has cited the Beltran case on two occasions as examples of what he argues is a soft-on-crime approach by his opponent, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Beltran, according to court records, was first sentenced in 2018 with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. His probation for that case was revoked in 2019, and he went back to prison.
He was subsequently released in September 2020, several days before his sentence was supposed to end, due to a state order signed by Lujan Grisham that allowed certain inmates to be released 30 days or less before their sentences ended as way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.
Court records state that Beltran was arrested less than a month later on parole violations and sent back to prison. He was released on June 22, 2021, with four months and 29 days taken off his sentence for "good behavior."
The Ronchetti campaign has claimed Lujan Grisham's administration should have kept Beltran in prison longer and that the "good behavior" time reduction was improperly awarded.
Martwick at the press conference denied that Lujan Grisham was responsible for Beltran's release.
“And for Mark Ronchetti to continue to insist that, without even investigating the facts, and highlighting the key role the district attorney and her decision to drop serious gun charges against Mr. Beltran, is at best ignorant and at worst is outright deceitful,” she said.
The Ronchetti campaign and Luce have stood by their accusations against Lujan Grisham.
“There is one person responsible for the early release of Chris Beltran and that is Governor Lujan Grisham,” said Ryan Sabel, spokesperson for the Ronchetti campaign.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com
