A former district attorney is weighing in on the case of man who shot a Roswell woman days after being released from prison, an issue that has been thrust into the center of the gubernatorial race.

Speaking at a Thursday press conference in Albuquerque organized by the Democratic Party of New Mexico, Diane Martwick, a Republican who was 12th Judicial District attorney from 2008 to 2015, spoke out about the controversy surrounding the release of Christopher Beltran.