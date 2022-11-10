The city has asked a former employee back to serve as interim director of the Roswell Air Center.
Jennifer Brady, who retired from the city after 32 years, began the interim position on Oct. 31.
Brady said she retired in 2016 and had been the director of what is now called the Roswell Air Center for about four years prior to that.
She said her direction is to provide general management of the Air Center until the city decides what to do about future leadership for what is considered one of the most important economic assets in the area.
“I am just managing it, trying to build relationships (with tenants) back up,” Brady said.
She added that she enjoys retirement and intends to return to it once the city makes other arrangements regarding the Air Center position.
The former Air Center director and deputy director submitted their resignations effective Oct. 4. Prior to that, some large tenants left over lease disputes and two of the larger tenants still there filed civil lawsuits over various matters, including disagreements about some lease terms. The deputy director also has been charged with a fourth-degree felony over an alleged attempt to commit fraud concerning an Air Center lease for a company he reportedly owns. The man has not entered a plea yet, according to online court records, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30. He and the lawyer who represented him at an initial appearance also did not respond when contacted when the charges were filed.
City Administrative Services Director Juan Fuentes said during an Airport Advisory Commission meeting Tuesday that the city is conducting a search for a new director and contacting aviation-related associations to let them know of the open position.
But commission members also have suggested that the city consider hiring an independent airport management firm to run the Air Center, and they provided a list of possible firms to contact regarding that.
Commission Chair Bud Kunkel said that the list of firm names is not being disclosed at this time.
Several members of the commission said they thought a management firm was a good idea to work in conjunction with a Joint Powers Agreement between the city and county, an agreement still under discussion as a way for the local governments to share funding and work together on economic development goals.
During and after the meeting, Kunkel said that he thought that contracting with a firm would provide a way to expect certain performance outcomes.
“My opinion is that, if we did that, those people with the management firms will be under contract and they will have performance criteria to meet in that contract,” Kunkel said. “You can't really do that with employees.”
Kunkel said he intends to discuss the matter more with elected officials at Thursday's Roswell City Council meeting.
The commission also did an initial vetting of Air Center leases at its Tuesday meeting, which still has to be considered and voted on by Roswell city councilors. They also reviewed marketing, operational and financial information concerning current Air Center activities.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
