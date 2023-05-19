A former general manager of two hotels in Roswell has received an 18-month conditional discharge for reportedly embezzling nearly $8,000 from his now-former employer.
On Thursday, Timothy Wyatt, deputy district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, said 50-year-old Juan Gonzales of El Paso, Texas was given a three-year suspended prison sentence on an embezzlement charge.
Gonzales will serve 18 months on supervised probation, and upon completion of that and other terms of his sentence including 50 hours of community service, the charge will be discharged. It has not been determined what, if any, restitution will need to be made by Gonzales to the hotels.
District Judge Jared Kallunki of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District handed down the sentence during a change of plea agreement Thursday where court records indicate Gonzales entered an Alford plea.
Per the Legal Information Institute at Cornell University, an Alford plea is a plea option where a defendant can formally register a formal admission of guilt on criminal charges and forgo a trial, while at the same time expressing innocence towards those same criminal charges.
“He is admitting he could be found guilty, but not that he is guilty,” Wyatt said.
Frank Patterson, Gonzales' attorney, could not be reached for comment before press time Thursday.
Per court documents, Gonzales, who had been general manager at the Holiday Inn Express and Baymont Inn & Suites from August to December 2021, is accused of having charged $7,948.78 in personal spending to a company credit card that was provided to him.
Though the card was meant for business purposes only, court records indicate Gonzales allegedly used it to purchase articles of furniture that were delivered both to his home in El Paso and the room at the Baymont where he was staying while he was general manager.
Staff at the hotels reported the embezzlement on Jan. 5, 2022, following the termination of Gonzales' employment on Dec 31, 2021.
Court records indicate that following his termination, Gonzales also allegedly sent threatening text messages to hotel employees blaming him for the loss of his job.