The Holiday Inn Express and Baymont Inn & Suites in Roswell, where Gonzales had been general manager.

A former general manager of two hotels in Roswell has received an 18-month conditional discharge for reportedly embezzling nearly $8,000 from his now-former employer.

On Thursday, Timothy Wyatt, deputy district attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, said 50-year-old Juan Gonzales of El Paso, Texas was given a three-year suspended prison sentence on an embezzlement charge.