An owner of a now-defunct escrow company in Roswell who allegedly took large sums of money from hundreds of clients is set to plead guilty to two federal charges in accordance with a change of plea agreement.
A press release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico indicated Christopher Adam Jensen-Tanner, 44, will plead guilty to one count each of wire fraud and engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from unlawful activity Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Las Cruces. Jensen-Tanner is currently not in police custody.
No additional details were provided about the agreement. But each of the two charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, fines and a term of three years of supervised release, according to court records.
Last year, Jensen-Tanner, one of the former corporate officers and owners of Roswell Escrow Services Inc., pled not guilty to 34 counts of wire fraud and four counts of engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from unlawful activity.
Jensen-Tanner, according to court records, is accused of committing more than $2 million worth of fraud between about Jan. 11, 2017, and Oct. 23, 2019, when he moved funds back and forth between the company's trust accounts, operating accounts and his own personal accounts to engage in extravagant spending and acquire other assets.
Per electronic court records, Jensen-Tanner is believed to have made purchases including $65,000 for a stay at Living Reflections, LLC, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, the purchase of $11,615 in watches and money to pay down a three-year mortgage on a house.
The Chaves County Treasurer's office informed the FBI in 2020 that some 799 accounts were impacted by issues related to Roswell Escrow Services Inc.
Operations of Roswell Escrow were placed under state supervision, Nov. 14, 2019, after some Roswell Escrow clients reported to the state that they had not received money. The state's Financial Institutions Division, after beginning an examination, discovered Roswell Escrow's accounts and capital were in unsafe and unsecured financial condition. Per court documents, records showed more than $1.5 million missing from the company's trust fund account.
The FBI, along with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Financial Services Divisions of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, conducted the investigation.
A judge in New Mexico's 1st Judicial District Court in March 2022 allowed the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department to seize business equipment and property as a collection for due taxes and end Roswell Escrow's lease of an office on West Second Street where the business was located.
Former clients of Roswell Escrow who believe they were victims are encouraged to contact the FBI at the Bureau's tip line 1-800-225-5324 or go online to tips.fbi.gov, per the press release announcing the change of plea.
Victims or potential victims who want to attend the plea hearing can contact Victim Specialist Jacquie Gutierrez at 575-522-2304 before April 26 for additional information.