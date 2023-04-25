Roswell Escrow Services Inc.

The West Second Street offices of the now defunct Roswell Escrow Services Inc. 

 Roswell Daily Record File Photo

An owner of a now-defunct escrow company in Roswell who allegedly took large sums of money from hundreds of clients is set to plead guilty to two federal charges in accordance with a change of plea agreement.

A press release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico indicated Christopher Adam Jensen-Tanner, 44, will plead guilty to one count each of wire fraud and engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from unlawful activity Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Las Cruces. Jensen-Tanner is currently not in police custody.