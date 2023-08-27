A former television reporter and owner of the Chaves County News Network website has received a two-year deferred sentence for impersonating a law enforcement officer on several occasions in 2020.
Corey King, 29, of Roswell, was given two years probation after pleading no contest on Aug. 18 to two counts of impersonating a peace officer. The change in his plea was part of an agreement in the case crafted by both the District Attorney's Office and King's attorney.
Because it is a deferred sentence, if King successfully completes the terms of his probation, both his sentence and no-contest plea will be removed from his record. As a condition of the plea agreement, four additional counts of impersonating a peace officer and two counts of reckless driving were dismissed.
One special condition of King's probation prohibits him from possessing items associated with law enforcement, such as sirens, lights on his vehicle other than those installed by the original manufacturer, a police scanner, an expandable baton or handcuffs.
King was charged after a 2021 New Mexico State Police investigation uncovered several incidents between March 27 and June 4, 2020, where, according to court records, King “had been working in the functions of a peace officer.”
In one instance, King drove his 2014 Ford Explorer with its emergency lights on while escorting traffic during a pursuit on U.S. 380 east of Roswell involving Chaves County Sheriff's deputies and New Mexico State Police officers.
On two separate occasions, King activated the same emergency lights while speeding and running stop signs, once while heading to the scene of a shooting and another time during a police pursuit.
He also allegedly impersonated a police officer on the night of April 11, when he activated the lights on his vehicle and parked behind a pickup truck, whose driver he believed was driving while intoxicated.
King then walked towards the pickup while wearing a brown tactical vest, badge, handcuffs, a radio and a camera, giving him the appearance of a law enforcement officer.
At the Aug. 18 hearing, King expressed regret for his conduct, which ultimately cost him his job with KRQE.
When asked in court by District Judge Jared Kallunki to recognize his mistakes when he committed the offenses, King said he did “one million percent.”
In addition to losing his job, King said the charges brought against him have had other significant impacts on his life.
“I walk around daily on the street and I get reminded constantly about what had happened,” King explained. “I've lost contracts, I get reminded about everything I have done on a regular basis so that I don't ever want to see it again.”