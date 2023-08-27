A former television reporter and owner of the Chaves County News Network website has received a two-year deferred sentence for impersonating a law enforcement officer on several occasions in 2020.

Corey King, 29, of Roswell, was given two years probation after pleading no contest on Aug. 18 to two counts of impersonating a peace officer. The change in his plea was part of an agreement in the case crafted by both the District Attorney's Office and King's attorney.