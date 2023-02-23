Arsenio Romero

Arsenio Romero, named Tuesday as New Mexico secretary of education. (Photo used by permission of Los Lunas Schools.)

 Submitted Photo

Arsenio Romero, a former assistant superintendent for the Roswell school district, has been appointed Public Education Department secretary by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

His appointment to head K12 public education must be confirmed by the New Mexico Senate to become official, but he will begin his new role on March 6. Romero is in position to become Lujan Grisham's fourth cabinet secretary. Kurt Steinhaus resigned in January after being appointed to his position in summer 2021. The governor's first choice, Karen Trujillo, was replaced after six months, and Ryan Stewart resigned in August 2021, saying health issues in his family had prompted the decision.