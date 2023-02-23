Arsenio Romero, a former assistant superintendent for the Roswell school district, has been appointed Public Education Department secretary by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
His appointment to head K12 public education must be confirmed by the New Mexico Senate to become official, but he will begin his new role on March 6. Romero is in position to become Lujan Grisham's fourth cabinet secretary. Kurt Steinhaus resigned in January after being appointed to his position in summer 2021. The governor's first choice, Karen Trujillo, was replaced after six months, and Ryan Stewart resigned in August 2021, saying health issues in his family had prompted the decision.
“I am incredibly honored to be entrusted by Gov. Lujan Grisham and the people of our state with leading the New Mexico Public Education Department,” Romero said. “I have deep roots here and understand the importance of an education that reflects the culture and values of New Mexicans. As a long-time educator and administrator, I am also keenly aware of the work that still needs to be done to make sure that every New Mexico student receives the education they deserve.”
Romero talked with PED staff Tuesday morning after the announcement was made by the governor's office. In his new role, he will oversee policy and program development for K12 education, operational management for the PED office and distribution of education funding.
Romero, who holds a doctorate in educational management and development, has been superintendent of Los Lunas Schools since December 2020. The district has 15 schools and about 8,500 students, according to its website.
He also has served as a regent since 2020 with New Mexico State University, where he earned his bachelor's and doctoral degrees. His master's degree was earned at the University of New Mexico.
Prior to joining Los Lunas Schools, he worked for about three years as superintendent of the Deming School District. He was with the Roswell Independent School District as assistant superintendent for instruction and turnaround from 2015 and 2017. Earlier in his career, he was a performance and executive coach for the Public Education Department and an elementary teacher, principal and adjunct professor.
His professional honors have included being named Administrator of the Year by the New Mexico Coalition of Educational Leaders in 2021 and National Superintendent of the Year by the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents in 2019.
Lujan Grisham pointed out his achievements as a mentor to other New Mexico school administrators through the "Principals Pursuing Excellence" program during her 2016 State of the Union address. She also has appointed him to several different task forces and commissions, including the Governor's Council for Racial Justice.
In a statement, Lujan Grisham said that she trusted him to make needed changes involving access, academic excellence and teacher support and development.
“Dr. Romero has been a key education policy partner since the beginning of my administration,” she said. “With his broad range of experience as a teacher, a principal and superintendent in districts across the state, I have full confidence that he will continue to build innovation and access for New Mexico students. Dr. Romero has the vision and expertise to implement the changes our public education system needs.”