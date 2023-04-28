The former co-owner and manager of Roswell Escrow Services Inc., who defrauded clients of millions of dollars, pled guilty to two felony counts Wednesday.
A press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico issued Thursday indicated that during a hearing in Las Cruces on Wednesday, 44-year-old Christopher Adam Jensen-Tanner pled guilty to one count each of wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.
Jensen-Tanner, the former co-owner of Roswell Escrow Services Inc., was not in the courthouse and took part in the hearing remotely. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, but Jensen-Tanner could face 20 years in prison on the charges.
Alyssa Skrepcinski, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office, said on a date yet to be set, Jensen-Tanner will have to be taken into custody.
Jensen-Tanner was initially charged with 34 counts of wire fraud and four counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity during his time owning and operating Roswell Escrow Services Inc. He initially pled not guilty to those charges
Court records state that between January 2017 and October 2019, Jensen-Tanner used money from Roswell Escrow's trust fund and corporate accounts for spending, including a stint at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, paying down a three-year mortgage and buying expensive watches.
Specifically, with his guilty plea on the two charges, Jensen-Tanner admitted to using $53,000 from a Roswell Escrow corporate account to pay for his time at Living Reflections LLC, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. The press release says he also admitted to passing a $19,500 check payable to Bullock's Jewelry.
The actions of Jensen-Tanner first came under scrutiny by the state of New Mexico in November 2019 after some clients informed state regulators that they had not received money from the business. A federal investigation then followed.
People who were clients of Roswell Escrow or Jensen-Tanner who believe they are victims of fraud are encouraged to notify the FBI by calling the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or logging onto tips.fbi.gov.