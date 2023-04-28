Roswell Escrow Services Inc.

The West Second Street offices of the now defunct Roswell Escrow Services Inc. 

 Roswell Daily Record File Photo

The former co-owner and manager of Roswell Escrow Services Inc., who defrauded clients of millions of dollars, pled guilty to two felony counts Wednesday.

A press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico issued Thursday indicated that during a hearing in Las Cruces on Wednesday, 44-year-old Christopher Adam Jensen-Tanner pled guilty to one count each of wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.