A former Chaves County Sheriff's deputy convicted of several felony counts for repeatedly misreporting his work hours and sometimes unnecessarily delaying pickup of inmates by as much as six hours has been given a deferred sentence.

New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray gave James E. Johnson, 62, a deferred sentence conditioned on the successful completion of 18 months of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service, said Lauren Rodriguez, communications director for the New Mexico Office of Attorney General which prosecuted the case.