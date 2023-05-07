A former Chaves County Sheriff's deputy convicted of several felony counts for repeatedly misreporting his work hours and sometimes unnecessarily delaying pickup of inmates by as much as six hours has been given a deferred sentence.
New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray gave James E. Johnson, 62, a deferred sentence conditioned on the successful completion of 18 months of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service, said Lauren Rodriguez, communications director for the New Mexico Office of Attorney General which prosecuted the case.
A deferred sentence, per the website USLegal.com, is when a defendant in a criminal case is given a chance to complete a probationary period on supervised probation before they begin serving a sentence. Should they successfully complete the terms of that probationary period, the defendant's file is reviewed and charges may be removed from their record.
Because Johnson was given a deferred sentence, Rodriguez said Johnson could be able to again become a law enforcement officer if he does successfully complete that probationary period.
The sentence came after a bench trial in March where Shuler-Gray found Johnson guilty of five felony counts of paying or receiving public money from a public official without services rendered. He was cleared of a sixth count during the trial and another charge of violation of ethical principles of ethical service was filed but later dismissed by the prosecution.
Court records indicate that although Johnson initially pled not guilty to the counts, when he took the stand at his trial he did admit to falsifying hours on his time sheets. Johnson was dismissed from his position in 2021.
Dick Blenden, Johnson's attorney, could not be reached for comment before press time Friday. Court records though indicate that Blenden has filed a motion requesting that Johnson be placed on unsupervised rather than supervised probation.
In the motion, Blenden wrote that Johnson's 12 years in the U.S. Army and long career working either for the Roswell Police Department and Sheriff's Office demonstrate he is not the type of person likely to commit future crimes.
Blenden also stated in the motion that Johnson currently works as a truck driver and that his employer has indicated that if Johnson is placed on supervised probation, he will not be able to keep that job.
The deferred sentence came despite the recommendation of the office of the Attorney General that Johnson serve 18 months in prison followed by five years on supervised probation, the prescribed sentence for the crime under New Mexico. Had he been ordered to serve prison time consecutively, Johnson could have faced a total of seven and a half years of incarceration.
In a sentencing memorandum, Assistant Attorney General Jesse Pecoraro said at a minimum Johnson should be required to serve 20 hours in prison, which is equal to the cumulative time the inmates Johnson was tasked with picking up were forced to wait in their holding cells while Johnson “dilly-dailied.”
Pecoraro said Johnson engaged in a pattern of conduct that damaged the trust placed in him by the community. The sentencing memorandum also included a copy of a photo in which Johnson along with Sheriff Mike Herrington and Undersheriff Charles Yslas stood behind a sign that read “good cops hate bad cops too.”
“We live in a time where public scrutiny of law enforcement's actions is at its highest level in recent times following a series of high-profile cases around the country related to police brutality and misconduct: Defendant's corruption has only made it that much harder for honest officers to do their jobs and to be a positive force in their communities,” the memorandum stated.
