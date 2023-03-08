Phelps Anderson, a Roswell native and former state legislator, has been nominated for the Board of Regents for New Mexico Military Institute.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office has recommended three people as regents for New Mexico public universities and specialty schools, the category for NMMI. The appointments must be confirmed by the New Mexico Senate to become official.
Anderson, 71, has been nominated to serve as a volunteer for a six-year term that would expire Dec. 31, 2028. If appointed, he would replace Bradford Christmas.
“It was an unexpected honor to be asked to serve as a regent,” Anderson said. “This fine institution has relied on a strong board of regents working hard to help ensure cadets' success.”
Anderson is serving during the current legislative session as a legislative analyst for the Senate Finance Committee, but he previously was the District 66 state representative for Chaves, Lea and Roosevelt counties from 1977 to 1980 and then again from 2019 until his retirement in 2022. His district represented part of NMMI, with another part of the Institute in a different House district.
“I have represented New Mexico Military Institute in the Legislature and supported them in our community,” he said.
Anderson decided not to seek reelection after the state's political redistricting in 2022 changed the boundaries of his former district and following a decision in 2021 to switch from the Republican Party and register as Decline to State to serve as an Independent, which upset some Republicans.
For the confirmation process, Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales) is Anderson's sponsor, and the first vetting is expected to occur before the Senate Rules Committee soon. The Legislature is scheduled to meet for only 11 more days this year.
In addition to his work in politics, Anderson is president of Sun Valley Energy Corp., a family energy and real estate investment firm. He is one of the children of the late Robert O. Anderson, the oilman who started ARCO, or Atlantic Richfield Co., and also was known locally for his strong support of the arts.
Phelps Anderson graduated from a Colorado Springs high school and then earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from New Mexico State University. He has worked in restaurant management, as a cattle ranch foreman and in the oil industry.
Anderson is involved with many local organizations including the Conquistador Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico and the Roswell Rotary Club.
NMMI President and Superintendent Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle indicated his close relationship with Anderson during a Tuesday morning Board of Regents meeting where new officers were elected. He said he knew him not only because Anderson represented the district where part of the NMMI campus resides but also through their mutual memberships in organizations.
"I think it is a great addition," Grizzle said about the nomination. A couple of other regents also indicated support for Anderson.
The board meeting indicated that strife among some of the regents and NMMI staff continues. Two of the five regents did not participate in the Tuesday meeting, and other comments made during the meeting indicated that complaints against Regent Cedric Page remain open. They originated over disputes of how an internal auditor position was filled and over a public records request filed by Grizzle seeking information about him. Page successfully challenged a legal effort by the board to remove him.
The other nominations made by Lujan Grisham include Ray Birmingham to serve as a regent for Eastern New Mexico University until Dec. 31, 2028, and Deborah K. Romero as regent for New Mexico State University until Dec. 31, 2026. Birmingham is a retired University of New Mexico head baseball coach. Romero is a retired cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Finance and Authority.
The New Mexico Constitution establishes how regents are selected. For the Institute, its five regents are to be electors of New Mexico. No more than three can be members of the same political party at the time of their appointments.
Boards of Regents provide oversight for administrative policies and operations, determine admissions criteria and appoint presidents or chancellors.
