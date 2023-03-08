Phelps Anderson

Phelps Anderson, shown during a November 2019 meeting in Roswell.

 Daily Record File Photo

Phelps Anderson, a Roswell native and former state legislator, has been nominated for the Board of Regents for New Mexico Military Institute.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office has recommended three people as regents for New Mexico public universities and specialty schools, the category for NMMI. The appointments must be confirmed by the New Mexico Senate to become official.