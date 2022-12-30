Four animals at the Spring River Zoo were attacked and killed by a pack of dogs late Wednesday, according to the city of Roswell.
“It’s heartbreaking and devastating,” said Juanita Jennings, the city’s public affair director. “Everybody is very shaken up. It’s a hard day and a sad day.”
Three Barbary sheep, also known aoudads, and one wallaby were killed by three dogs that appear to have entered the zoo by digging under a new perimeter fence. Once the dogs crawled under that fence on the north end of the 34-acre site, they were able to force their way into areas where the four animals were being housed when they were killed, Jennings said.
Employees arriving to work at the zoo saw the dogs, but the dogs ran off. Animal control officers began looking for the dogs based on descriptions provided by zoo staff.
The zoo’s perimeter fence had only been erected recently and was put up to protect the animals housed within, Jennings said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), zoo veterinarian and other required agencies were informed about the attack before the city announced it in a press release early Thursday afternoon.
There were concerns about the state of all the other animals at the zoo. The attack could have caused the other zoo animals anxiety and stress by witnessing it. They were given welfare checks, Jennings explained.
For people who work for the city, animals at the zoo are “like our kids,” Jennings said. “We’re very proud of these animals. We want people to come learn about them.”
Spring River Zoo offers a variety of education programs as a way to promote animal welfare and environmental awareness.
Barbary sheep can be found in southeastern New Mexico and Texas after having been introduced into the region starting in the 1950s and are thought to have been native to North Africa. Wallabies are native to Australia and New Guinea and resemble kangaroos but are much smaller, Jennings said.
“When a school field trip comes to the zoo, one of the little wallabies has taken peanuts from the children,” she noted.
The USDA is the federal agency that regulates Spring River Zoo to determine whether the facility is in minimum compliance with the Animal Welfare Act. John Wright, the zoo’s director, told city officials this fall that the zoo is pursuing accreditation and membership with a private organization.
The zoo was closed Thursday because of the attack and was scheduled to reopen Friday at 10 a.m.
