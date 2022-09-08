Four people were treated for injuries after an ambulance crashed northeast of Roswell.
New Mexico State Police at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday tweeted that four people were transported to a hospital following a rollover of an ambulance on U.S. 70 near mile post 356.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said deputies received a call at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday about a single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.
“They said it appeared to have possibly crossed the center median for whatever reason and began to roll, began to go into tumble,” he said.
Two paramedics, a Curry County deputy and a patient who were inside were injured. Yslas did not have specifics about their injuries but said they ranged in nature from minor to serious.
According to Yslas, the ambulance was en route to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center when the crash occurred. He referred questions about the investigation to State Police.
When contacted, Ray Wilson, State Police public information officer, said he did not have any information beyond what was in the tweet sent out Tuesday.
No further information was provided before press time Wednesday.