Ambulance rollover photo

Submitted Photo 

An ambulance rests along U.S. 70 following a Tuesday afternoon crash. Undersheriff Charles Yslas said four people were injured in the single-vehicle rollover.

Four people were treated for injuries after an ambulance crashed northeast of Roswell.

New Mexico State Police at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday tweeted that four people were transported to a hospital following a rollover of an ambulance on U.S. 70 near mile post 356.