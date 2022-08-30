Four Chaves County organizations have been recognized by the New Mexico Grown Coalition for their efforts to provide nutritious, locally grown food to children and youth, senior residents and farmers' markets in the state.
The coalition is honoring 31 entities that participate in the New Mexico Grown Program as agricultural producers or as tribal or non-tribal schools, learning centers or community centers that provide fresh produce to their students or clientele. A virtual awards ceremony will occur Sept. 14.
“We are thrilled to see more organizations investing in locally grown food as a way to enhance nutrition for children and seniors as well as provide local marketplaces for New Mexico farmers,” said Kendal Chavez, food and hunger coordinator for the Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The awards have four categories, recognizing entities for the length and amount of their involvement.
In Chaves County, two entities are in the “Golden Chile” category for participants with a “mature and fruitful program,” while two are in the “Blossom” category for “reaching maturity.”
The local Golden Chile recipients are Graves Farm of Roswell and the Roswell Independent School District. The local Blossom award winners are Dexter Consolidated School District and Twin Rivers Farm in Roswell.
New Mexico cabinet secretaries for health, agriculture, public education, early childhood learning and development, and aging and long-term services indicated their support and appreciation for the program and its participants in a news release issued Monday by the state Department of Health.
According to the release, the New Mexico Grown Program has awarded $1.27 million for schools, $300,000 for preschools and $530,000 for senior centers for the current school year. Organizations can use the funds to establish edible gardens and serve locally grown food in meals and snacks.