Four Chaves County organizations have been recognized by the New Mexico Grown Coalition for their efforts to provide nutritious, locally grown food to children and youth, senior residents and farmers' markets in the state.

The coalition is honoring 31 entities that participate in the New Mexico Grown Program as agricultural producers or as tribal or non-tribal schools, learning centers or community centers that provide fresh produce to their students or clientele. A virtual awards ceremony will occur Sept. 14.