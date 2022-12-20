At home COVID test

At home Covid tests, free for the asking.

 Clarke Conde Photo

SANTA FE — The Biden administration announced last week that all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to them for free. Tests will begin shipping this week and can be ordered at covid.gov/tests.

The Department of Health recommends residents take advantage of this program while the free at-home antigen tests are available this winter.