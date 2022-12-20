SANTA FE — The Biden administration announced last week that all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to them for free. Tests will begin shipping this week and can be ordered at covid.gov/tests.
The Department of Health recommends residents take advantage of this program while the free at-home antigen tests are available this winter.
“Everyone in New Mexico should take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on free at-home COVID-19 tests before the holidays,” said Acting Cabinet Secretary David R Scrase M.D. “It’s also a good idea for families to test before they gather this winter. And remember, if you are sick, stay home and avoid infecting others.”
At-home antigen tests take 15 minutes to complete, offering users a convenient way to check whether they are infected with COVID-19. If you have symptoms, serial testing with an at-home test separated by 48 hours is 90% accurate. Users can follow up with a PCR test from a medical provider or test site at: findatestnm.org to verify the results. It is still important to stay home if you have symptoms to prevent the spread of COVID and other respiratory illnesses such as RSV and flu.
For more information on how to stay safe and healthy from COVID-19, visit cv.nmhealth.org.