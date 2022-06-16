Sergeant Grace Fresquez, Neighborhood Watch and Community Outreach coordinator for the Roswell Police Department, spoke to the Roswell Sertoma Club at a recent meeting.
In her 20-year history with the police department, Fresquez has seen all kinds of criminal activity, and she brings that knowledge and experience to helping Roswell citizens be alert to criminal activity and report it.
She told the assemblage that cartels do exist in Roswell and fentanyl, combined with methamphetamine, has become a major problem here.
Fresquez warned that crime, including shootings, tends to increase during the summer. She asked that anyone interested in organizing a Neighborhood Watch group contact her through RPD at 575-624-6770.
The Roswell Sertoma Club assists in the purchase of hearing aids and speech therapy for needy persons, provides up to 27 $500 college scholarships each semester and supports various youth activities and other charitable causes. Anyone wishing to join the club is welcome to attend one of its meetings, currently at noon at the Roswell Elks Lodge every Friday.
Forms to apply for assistance can be found at the club’s website: www.roswellsertoma.org.