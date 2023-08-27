Friends of the Spring River Zoo seeks answers

An African spurred tortoise is shown in the shade of its enclosure Friday at the Spring River Zoo. Friends of the Spring River Zoo is considering not holding this year's OktoBearFest fundraiser — at least until the group is told more about what direction the zoo will be taking, specifically with its collection of animals. The tortoise aside, City Manager Chad Cole said last week of the zoo, “Things are happening pretty rapidly.”

 Terri Harber Photo

Roswell’s General Services Committee heard last week that volunteers involved with the fundraising organization that partners with the Spring River Zoo are concerned about the future.

Friends of the Spring River Zoo are so worried that this group could cancel its fall fundraiser, OktoBearfest.