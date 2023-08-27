Roswell’s General Services Committee heard last week that volunteers involved with the fundraising organization that partners with the Spring River Zoo are concerned about the future.
Friends of the Spring River Zoo are so worried that this group could cancel its fall fundraiser, OktoBearfest.
Kerry Moore, representing the organization, explained that the reason is because city officials haven’t yet presented a vision about the zoo’s operations and how it will benefit Roswell’s residents.
“We have no direction. What are we raising money for?” Moore asked members of the committee. “It is difficult to raise money, with a good conscience, without knowing where the money will be utilized,”
The focus of city staff during recent months hasn’t appeared to be on the zoo and all of its animals. In June, city councilors decided to stop charging a fee for people to enter the zoo. The city staff removed the fence that was erected to separate the park and zoo after a past city council decided to charge for zoo entry.
Since then, the emphasis has been on improving Spring River Park. Fully repairing the carousel so it can be ridden, finding tracks for the train to roll over once again, and completing work on the fishing pond so it also can be used have been considered higher priorities than determining what’s going to happen at the zoo itself, Moore told the committee members.
But this situation has left the fundraising group without information to present to potential donors about what’s happening and what’s needed at the zoo, she explained.
“Our mission is to raise money through membership drives and fundraising events to be appropriated to exhibits, enclosures and enrichment for the animals,” she said.
The group also strives to support the zoo’s efforts to enhance education and environmental programs presented to the public, which are considered to be the most significant roles for zoos. Moore cited research by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that has determined that the public agrees with this type of dual mission for these facilities.
“In the last few months, the educational employee position was removed, the new bear enclosure work has halted and many of the newly acquired animals and others have been given away,” Moore said. “We are concerned about the immediate future of our bear, birds of prey and peacocks. We believe these animals will also be re-homed soon.”
And because the city hasn’t presented a plan for the zoo's future she asked the committee members, “Is the goal to close Spring River Zoo?”
Moore asked city staff to share with them a list of short- and long-term goals as well as a list of animals that have been rehomed and those that might be sent away from the zoo in the future for the group to hold the fundraiser.
The goal is to provide a proper facility “that’s safe and clean. And all those things are moving forward,” said City Manager Chad Cole. “Things are happening pretty rapidly.”
There has been a heavy emphasis on catching up, and sometimes, improving the condition of the grounds and amenities in the zoo and park. The current city budget calls for 29 full-time and 21 part-time jobs to not be filled across city government, which would save $1.7 million, according to previous reports.
Guest Services reductions occurred because of the elimination of entry fees, for example, Cole said.
Councilor Juan Oropesa, who also chairs the General Services Committee and is an ardent proponent for returning to not charging people to enter the zoo, asked for patience. Cole might require “a year” to figure out what he needs to do with the city government overall.
Oropesa has also repeatedly called for the zoo to operate for more hours a day, especially on weekends. Cole has said he agrees with that idea.
“We are all concerned about the zoo,” Cole stressed.
Friends of the Spring River Zoo has contributed more than $116,000 to the facility since 2018.
This money has been used for such things as signage, reptile terrariums and shelters for felines and longhorns. Moore also said Friends has purchased many types of animals for the zoo to display, including “longhorns, wallabies, capybaras, kinkajous and a mini pig.”
And, she noted, “We recently agreed to purchase a gear for the carousel in order to put it back in use, even though the carousel, train and pond experiences are not part of the Friends’ mission.”
Friends hosts Brew at the Zoo in the spring and OktoBearfest fundraisers in the fall. It also brings in money to help the zoo through membership drives, according to the city's website.
The first OktoBearfest was held in 2019.
