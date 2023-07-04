Cindy Fuller speaks to Chaves County Federated Republican Women

Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller speaks to a crowd at the Roswell Convention Center during the June 21 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women. Fuller said she feels that the vote tabulating machines the county uses in its elections are safe. She also spoke about numerous changes to New Mexico voting and election laws that were approved in the recent 60-day legislative session. 

 Alex Ross Photo

Chaves County's chief elections official affirmed her confidence in the vote tabulating machines used in the elections overseen by her office.

“I feel the machines are good and accurate. I do feel that we have procedures in place to verify that the machines are tabulating properly,” Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller told an audience at the June 21 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women.