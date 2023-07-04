Chaves County's chief elections official affirmed her confidence in the vote tabulating machines used in the elections overseen by her office.
“I feel the machines are good and accurate. I do feel that we have procedures in place to verify that the machines are tabulating properly,” Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller told an audience at the June 21 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women.
The comments were made by Fuller, a featured speaker at the meeting, after someone in the audience asked her if she felt the machines that tally the ballots were secure and if she had confidence in them.
Skepticism and concern over the machines and the belief they are susceptible to manipulation persist in many conservative circles as former President Donald Trump continues to make unfounded claims attributing his defeat in the 2020 presidential election to widespread election fraud.
But Fuller, a Republican who began working in the Clerk's Office in 2014 before being elected to lead the office in 2020, sought to ally misgivings about the technology that each local government is required to use under New Mexico law.
“In my almost 10 years that I have been in the Clerk's office, I do have confidence in the machines. We haven't seen issues in Chaves County,” Fuller explained.
Before the start of voting, Fuller said that her office conducts a mock election process wherein each machine processes over 100 ballots to ensure accurate tabulation.
“We know what the outcome is supposed to be for those ballots and so we verify that each machine has the correct outcome,” Fuller explained.
She added “We run through the entire process of putting ballots through the machines, uploading the cards to the Secretary of State. We go through the whole process.”
The public, she said, is welcome to view the process.
After the test and before voting begins, Fuller said the machines are locked and stored, with no one from her office again accessing them. Once voting gets underway, it is the poll watchers at individual voting convenience centers that unlock and operate the machines.
Once the election is over, Fuller says her office conducts a postelection audit where the ballots from random precincts are tallied by hand to ensure they match the number recorded by the tabulators.
If flaws or errors are found, they are reported to the county auditor and documented in the postelection audit report, which is submitted to the board of commissioners before the votes are canvassed.
Election code changes
The thrust of Fuller's talk was focused on recently approved changes to the state election code as well as the upcoming municipal elections.
In particular, she went into detail about two major pieces of legislation: House Bill 4 and Senate Bill 180. Both bills were approved by state lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and make sweeping changes to voting rights and New Mexico's election procedures.
Measures in the laws that have attracted the most attention and controversy include one that took effect Saturday which streamlines the process for convicted felons to have their voting rights restored.
Under the new changes, a convicted felon serving a sentence at a corrections facility in New Mexico will be presented with the opportunity to register to vote or update their existing voter registration information if they meet the other criteria to be a qualified elector in the state, before they are released from custody. However, inmates will continue to be prohibited from voting while serving their prison sentence.
Those soon-to-be-released inmates who opt not to register can later do so in person at a county clerk's office or one of several state departments such as the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department, Department of Tax and Revenue, or the Human Services Department. Individual felons who cannot register in person can do so through a portal on the website of the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.
Fuller though said there are still some open questions about the process such as whether third-party registers, people or organizations not affiliated with local or state government departments, can register a felon to vote.
“My advice would be to go ahead and process that registration, give it to our office,” Fuller said. Her office will then reach out to the newly registered voter if any issues arise.
Legislators in the recent 60-day session also approved a measure that will allow the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department and certain other state agencies or tribal governments to automatically register or update the information of voters starting July 1, 2025.
Under current law, when someone seeks to renew a driver's license or receive another service from the Motor Vehicle Department, they are asked if they would like to register to vote.
However, under one of the new laws signed by Lujan Grisham, an individual who engages in a transaction with the Motor Vehicle Department or certain other state agencies will automatically be registered to vote.
Later, that same person will be mailed a postcard allowing them to “opt-out” or cancel that registration or to register with a political party.
Beginning in January, the County Clerk's office will also be required to establish and maintain a permanent list of voters who will get an absentee ballot mailed to them at the start of each election.
That will be a significant change from current law, where a voter wishing to cast an absentee ballot must, before each election, sign up to receive one.
“You may not be on the permanent absentee list if your mailing address is out of state and you will be removed from the absentee ballot list if you fail to return a ballot in two consecutive elections,” Fuller said.
Other election changes approved include making every regular local election a school holiday, doubling the maximum Election Day pay a poll worker can receive to $400 and affording voters an opportunity to cure or correct a ballot that has mistakes or is missing data.
“If you bring your ballot back and there are issues with it, say you forgot to sign it, you forgot to put the last four of your Social Security number or maybe you got a number wrong, you will receive a letter in the mail and you will have time to fix the problems so your ballot counts,” she said.
Fuller said some of the new provisions might place local officials in predicaments. One new measure mandates that if the county clerk's office has not concluded their tally of votes by 11 p.m. on Election Day they must stop and then either have the county sheriff or clerk remain with the ballots and guard them until counting can resume.
But she says that could present officials with an interesting scenario if the sheriff and clerk are on the ballot in that election and are left alone with the ballots.
“So I think sometimes they (the Legislature) passes these laws without thinking them through,” she commented.
Roswell municipal elections
When Roswell's city elections will take place has also been changed.
Traditionally, Roswell has held its municipal elections in March of even-numbered years. However, the Roswell City Council in recent months has moved those elections to November of odd-numbered years.
Fuller noted that means going forward, Roswell will hold its municipal elections the same day as Chaves County's other cities of Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur.
Because of that, the County Clerk and not the city clerk will oversee Roswell's municipal elections come November. It is a change Fuller applauds.
“We are very excited to have all the municipalities in Chaves County be part of the November election,” she said.
City manager
Chad Cole, the new city manager, also spoke at the meeting about his new position and the state of the city.
Cole told the crowd he understood the challenges and rigors he would face when he accepted the position in the spring.
“I like to tell my wife that most days it is 50% fun and 50% tragedy,” Cole said of his new job.
Making progress for the city, Cole said, means working together with other entities and he sees his job as one that is divorced from politics.
“My job is to be involved with the day-to-day operations, the staff, the projects, the money, the audit. Make sure we are doing a good job managing those things,” he said.
He discussed the challenges facing the city, such as the need to make upgrades to the Roswell Air Center, and warned that the budget for the coming fiscal year will be tight.
Beyond that, he spoke of initiatives the city is making that he said will improve life for its citizens, such as no longer charging admission to the Spring River Zoo and for one year, reducing the fee to obtain a permit to do a project on a single-family home to $1.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.