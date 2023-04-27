Roswell Central Fire Station

Roswell's Central Fire Station at 200 S. Richardson Ave., is going to be the site of a Safe Haven Baby Box where a baby up of to three months old can be surrendered safely. The parent can leave the baby without fear of being criminally charged with child endangerment  if the parent follows the law.  

 Terri Harber Photo

A plan to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at Roswell’s Central Fire Station could soon become a reality.

The box opens up and a medical bassinet placed inside the box allows the adult to leave the baby. This enclosure is also temperature controlled so the baby is comfortable. It signals to first responders that a baby has been left inside. If they are out on a service call, someone will return to the station quickly, said City Councilor Juliana Halvorson.

