A plan to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at Roswell’s Central Fire Station could soon become a reality.
The box opens up and a medical bassinet placed inside the box allows the adult to leave the baby. This enclosure is also temperature controlled so the baby is comfortable. It signals to first responders that a baby has been left inside. If they are out on a service call, someone will return to the station quickly, said City Councilor Juliana Halvorson.
Halvorson also chairs the city’s Public Safety Committee. She reported Tuesday that several donors helped to pay for the installation of a baby box at the fire station, which is among the designated locations where a baby can be left under New Mexico’s Safe Haven for Infants Act.
This law became effective in 2013 and it states that babies no older than nine months can be left at fire stations, law enforcement agencies and hospitals. The act also allows parents of babies not to be criminally prosecuted for child endangerment or abuse — but only if the adult stays to talk with a staff member.
The Children, Youth and Families Department is required to investigate any potential abuse or neglect that may have occurred before the baby was safely surrendered and if the child had been harmed before it was dropped off then there could be abuse charges.
That person will take basic information from the adult to help find the proper placement for the baby, according to the act.
Halvorson said the box for the Central Fire Station should arrive in about six weeks, and then it will be installed.
City Councilor Cristina Arnold, who also helped with the project along with the Roswell Fire Department, said the $15,000 total will not only pay for the box itself and cover the cost of installing it. The money will also help pay for continuing costs over the next several years. There will also be a plaque to commemorate the project donors.
The box also locks after the person drops off the baby so it’s assured that no one else can come by and take the baby away.
There are no cameras, so the person leaving the infant can’t be visually identified.
Arnold also noted that the baby box is available day or night. This allows the person leaving the baby to feel a little less vulnerable so they are less likely to panic and abandon the baby in a dangerous location that could injure or even cause the baby's death.
At least 4,500 infants have been surrendered through safe haven laws across the United States from 1999 to 2021, according to a 2021 report from the National Safe Haven Alliance.