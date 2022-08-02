Gedde is new principal at RISD's Creative Learning Center

Juno Ogle Photo

Tamra Gedde is the new principal of the Creative Learning Center, the home base of visual and performing arts teachers in the Roswell Independent School District.

 Juno Ogle

A long-time Roswell public school teacher and administrator said she’s excited to take on her first building leadership role but will miss the day-to-day interaction with students.

Tamra Gedde, in her 19th year with the Roswell Independent School District and her 26th year as an educator, is the new principal for RISD’s Creative Learning Center.