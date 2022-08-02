A long-time Roswell public school teacher and administrator said she’s excited to take on her first building leadership role but will miss the day-to-day interaction with students.
Tamra Gedde, in her 19th year with the Roswell Independent School District and her 26th year as an educator, is the new principal for RISD’s Creative Learning Center.
The CLC, located in a small building at 200 W. Chisum Street, provides the district’s visual and performing arts teachers for kindergarten through sixth grades.
“A lot of people don’t know it’s the fine arts program,” Gedde said, adding people sometimes think it might be a charter school.
CLC teachers serve students in each of RISD’s 12 elementary schools and four middle schools. This year the district also has an agreement to provide service for Sidney Gutierrez Elementary School, Gedde said.
“People wonder why don’t we just put a music teacher and an art teacher in every school,” Gedde said. “I have six visual arts teachers. I have six performing arts teachers and one arts integration specialist. That’s 13 teachers. There’s not enough.”
The CLC is funded by the Fine Arts Education Act, a federal grant that must be renewed each year.
The staff might be small, but it is what Gedde called an elite group of teachers.
“It’s actually kind of competitive to be able to get here. They’re very good at what they do,” she said.
“They aren’t just the arts and crafts crew. They’re teaching the standards but they’re bringing in the social-emotional pieces, research,” she said.
The arts integration specialist especially helps students who are having trouble in other learning areas.
“She’s using art and integrating it into the reading and math time, specifically targeted towards a deficit area to bring those skills up. And we’re specifically focused on schools that have higher English language learner populations to try to meet some of those needs and improve our equity,” she said.
Learning gaps for some students have always existed, but that has especially been true with the distance learning that students and teachers had to do during the pandemic.
Arts programs through the CLC will be able to help with that, Gedde said. In addition to the arts integration specialist, the center will provide some after-hours programs for students and their families.
“We do have after hours programs that can help support that in our community, art nights that are specifically designed to help with those things because we’ll work with the whole family,” she said.
Working with classroom teachers will be important as well, since they know how individual students are doing. Last year, the CLC provided professional development for RISD teachers in meeting standards designed to help close those distance learning gaps, she said.
“Something else we have done in the past is working with special needs students. For example, if there’s a language delay, then my performing arts teachers are actually able to know what those needs are for that student and be able to work on those goals to build that into the lesson plan for that particular class,” she said.
Becoming CLC principal means Gedde won’t have the day-to-day contact with students she’s had in her 19 years in RISD. She said that is something she’ll miss.
She was most recently a vice principal at Mountain View Middle School but she’s also been a teacher and administrator at the three other middle schools, as well as El Capitan and Valley View elementary schools and Roswell High School.
She said the middle school grades are her passion.
“They just really felt like my skill set. There’s just not a lot of people that say that, that desire that age group,” she said.
“I’ll miss walking into the building and saying good morning to the children and having the children know me and having that daily relationship with the students,” she said.
“Here I’m just a little bit removed from the impact that we’re having, so I’ll have to be purposeful in going out and being in the schools and be able to go out, not in an evaluator role or a coaching role, but just to go out and kind of soak it all in,” she said.
The arts is something that she said is a recent passion she discovered through the new job, even though the six children she has with husband Alan have all shown talent in the arts and several have degrees in performing arts.
“It was sort of like casting my net out there to see what might come my way and other people seeing in me what I didn’t see myself,” she said of applying for the CLC position.
She credits RISD Superintendent Brian Luck, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Jennifer Cole and Mountain View Principal Brittany Griffin with encouraging her to apply.
“There were such amazing candidates, and that’s why I didn’t think in a million years that I would ever be what they were looking for. Other people saw it in me. I didn’t see it in myself. But that helps me believe more in myself,” she said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
