GenAir hangar

General Airframe Support Inc., which owns this hangar on West Challenger Street at the Roswell Air Center, has received state funding to support more hiring. Its president says other steps for growth are planned as well.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

An aircraft dismantling and parts reclamation company at the Roswell Air Center is taking several steps to grow and has received a sizable training grant from the state that could enable it to almost double its local workforce.

General Airframe Support Inc. received $253,754 from the Job Training Incentive Program, with $252,004 to be used to hire and train up to 25 new people. The average pay is $18.81 an hour, although new employees could start at the minimum hourly pay until they complete training. The JTIP board made its decision on Feb. 10. The remaining funds of $1,750 are for audit fees, generally given as part of JTIP grants.