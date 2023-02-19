An aircraft dismantling and parts reclamation company at the Roswell Air Center is taking several steps to grow and has received a sizable training grant from the state that could enable it to almost double its local workforce.
General Airframe Support Inc. received $253,754 from the Job Training Incentive Program, with $252,004 to be used to hire and train up to 25 new people. The average pay is $18.81 an hour, although new employees could start at the minimum hourly pay until they complete training. The JTIP board made its decision on Feb. 10. The remaining funds of $1,750 are for audit fees, generally given as part of JTIP grants.
GenAir President Isaac Sheets described a couple of actions the company is taking to increase its business in the local area. He said that a Part 145 certification application is under consideration now by the Federal Aviation Administration that would allow the company to expand the type of work it does. Currently, the company focuses on dismantling out-of-service airplanes and reclaiming, restoring, storing and reselling parts and equipment. The FAA Part 145 certification, which Sheets said he expects to receive by March, would allow GenAir to operate under the category of aircraft “repair shops,” although its certification would cover only a few operational specifications under that certification.
“Our operational specs are going to be doing OEM (original equipment manufacturer) storage, OEM parking and return-to-service,” Sheets said. “We won't be doing any heavy maintenance.”
He said that the company also has a new client that will require GenAir to hire at least 15 additional aircraft mechanics, technicians and inspectors.
The company is also expanding its warehouse and office at 4001 S. Main St., expected to be completed in 12 weeks, which will allow it to expand its sales staff. Of the 25 JTIP positions, five are for technical sales representatives, but Sheets said he would like to hire more than that in the coming year.
He said the company is accepting applications at the South Main Street location now and plans to hire in early March through early summer. He said all employees will go through a 28-week training period.
“We have an extensive onboarding and ramp-up program. Even if you are a seasoned A and P (airframe and power plant mechanic), you are still going to go through this program,” he said.
He also said that the company doesn't just emphasize money and benefits for employees, but also cares about offering a good “culture and quality of life."
According to the state documents, JTIP will reimburse the wages during the training period for up to five inspector positions with a wage range of $16.68 to $25 an hour, up to seven aircraft technician jobs with a wage of $14.40 to $18 an hour, up to five technical sales representatives for $14.40 to $20 an hour, and up to eight aircraft mechanics for $16.68 to $25 an hour.
JTIP is administered by the New Mexico Economic Development Department. It has been operating in the state since 1972, although the program started with a different name. JTIP will reimburse eligible employers 50% to 75% of the wages for new hires as they undergo training on the job or with approved training or educational programs.
GenAir was founded by Sheets in March 2013 in Arizona. He relocated the main operations of the company to the Roswell Air Center in 2017. Since then the company has built its own hangar on West Challenger Street and has constructed what Sheets describes as a high-grade “crunch pad” for aircraft disassembly that is run by a local construction company. The company has about 14 local employees now and also continues operations in Marana, Arizona.
Three other Part 145 businesses — sometimes also referred to as MROs or maintenance, repair and overhaul shops — also operate at the Roswell Air Center, with a fourth based in Arizona intending to expand here as well.