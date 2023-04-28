Zoo

Members of the General Services Committee heard about proposed fee revisions at some city facilities on Wednesday evening at City Hall.

The biggest development during their committee meeting on Wednesday is that members recommended that the Spring River Zoo returns to being a fee-free zoo and park. Among tasks to make this happen would require the repeal of two resolutions related to the zoo. One, Resolution 19-83, set cost recovery for the zoo. And Resolution 20-72 set fees.