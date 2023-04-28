Members of the General Services Committee heard about proposed fee revisions at some city facilities on Wednesday evening at City Hall.
The biggest development during their committee meeting on Wednesday is that members recommended that the Spring River Zoo returns to being a fee-free zoo and park. Among tasks to make this happen would require the repeal of two resolutions related to the zoo. One, Resolution 19-83, set cost recovery for the zoo. And Resolution 20-72 set fees.
It’s one of the city’s operations with self-generating revenue goals that would ultimately require it to raise 70% of its own funding. The level for 2023 is 45%, according to Resolution 19-83.
Resolution 20-72 became effective Jan. 1, 2021, and set a $5 fee for adults age 16 and older, as well as a $10 fee for non-residents. Several groups had to pay reduced charges, including children ages 4- to 15, seniors, some groups, and active and retired military members.
That same resolution also provided for some people to go to the zoo for free, such as children age three and younger. It also designated such exceptions as making Saturday a free day for residents and Wednesday a free day for seniors. The zoo is about $200,000 in shortfall, staff said during the meeting.
City Manager Chad Cole, who grew up in Roswell, talked about how he spent time playing ball and using the pond at the park there when he was young.
It was where Cole “met up with his friends,” he said. Cole spent several hours at the zoo after he started work at the city earlier this month. “This is not a finger-pointing exercise, but we can do better,” Cole said.
When Cole brought up the carousel not operating, a staff member said it could be running now that work on it is complete. However, an employee needs to be hired to operate it.
Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews said that running the zoo and park without fees could be achieved by simply determining the city’s priorities. But the overall goal should be to ensure that the zoo and park provide “the best experience” possible for all of the people in the community who will use it, he also said.
Kerry Moore, who is active in Friends of the Spring River Zoo, said it was important that the city make sure there is money to ensure that animals are safely enclosed in their quarters, for example.
There were three of the five committee members at the meeting and all voted to send the proposal forward, Committee Chair Juan Oropesa as well as Councilors Juliana Halvorson and Savino Sanchez.
Convention Center
A resolution containing updates to the fee structure for the use of the Roswell Convention Center was recommended to city councilors.
“City administration has received complaints over the last year about the cost and services provided at the convention center,” the staff report states.
In the report, it was noted that less revenue was likely to be coming in directly from the center during the 2023-24 fiscal year. However, it’s also anticipated there will be more use of the facility and increased stays in local hotels and motels.
Among revisions proposed to fees at the center would be a change in cost for renting the entire facility. Now at a cost of $3,500 a day, it would be reduced to $2,500 a day and the price to use the entire exhibit area would decrease from $2,250 to $1,500, for example.
Also suggested is to waive fees charged to government agencies who use the facility, though this specific proposal isn’t included in the new resolution.
Nancy Lopez Golf Course
Modifications to the fee schedule for Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River were recommended for council consideration. The golf course is asking for an array of increases of less than 10% in many instances, sometimes just about 5%.
It has been several years since the fees have been revised. For instance, the proposed fee restructuring would raise a variety of fees, but also allow seniors and youth to play more.
With decreased profits, staff at the golf course have reported that meeting the 70% goal of self-funding is “challenging.”
Also recommended is awarding the contract to Masek Rocky Mountain Golf Carts as the provider of 55 Yahama “Drive2” Quietech EFI gas carts and one 2023 Yamaha Umax Range Picker. The purchase is funded in the golf course’s current year budget for the cost of $375,600.
Skate park
Parent Tori Hornick wanted to address the committee about the skate park. She and Jeneva Dearing-Martinez, who sits of the Parks and Recreation Commission, both said the skate park “needs some love.”
Hornick said the park is about 25 years old and overdue for expansion and improvements. It’s in need of work, such as adequate lighting and is currently “quite dangerous.”
She also suggested that more emphasis is needed on hosting events, including special events featuring professional skaters.
Jim Burress, the city’s director of Special Services, said it would take some time for the lighting issue to be resolved because it’s a utility provider issue.
“The problem from our side is money,” Oropesa said about the park. But “perhaps we can do something.”
