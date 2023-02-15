The donnybrook over the lifting of the nation's debt ceiling might be at the top of Congress's to-do list, but lawmakers have another pressing matter to address this year: passing a new farm bill.
Last month, Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District came to Roswell where she sat down with Chaves County farmers and ranchers to find out directly from them what they need in such a legislative package.
“I got some great feedback on programs that are working and just their thoughts on what else they need and we want to make sure the USDA is more responsive to the issues in southeast New Mexico,” Leger Fernandez said after the Jan. 19 closed-door meeting at the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service Office.
Later this year the current farm bill, also known as the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, a mammoth $867 billion aid package for nutrition assistance, as well as farm and ranching operations and conservation efforts, will expire. When it ends, the funding it authorizes and the guidance it provides to producers will also cease.
In New Mexico, a state where agriculture is a central part of the economy, the bill is both a road map and a lifeline.
What is the farm bill?
“The farm bill is intended to help that economy thrive. Our agriculture is a really important part of New Mexico's economy and I want to make sure it is a strong part of our economy,” Leger Fernandez said.
According to the Congressional Research Service, since the 1930s Congress has enacted a total of 18 farm bills, which must be renewed every five years. That renewal process affords lawmakers the ability to redirect funding and update the county's food and agriculture policies.
Those farm bills affect vast swathes of American life, ranging from funding and rules on everything from conservation, price supports, farm credits, cost-sharing programs and natural disaster relief funding.
It also authorizes money and guidelines related to food assistance for low-income individuals such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and programs for free or reduced-cost school lunches.
“There is a lot in the farm bill past and present...that basically help keep farming and ranching alive,” said Jennifer Pearce of Roswell, who along with her husband own a local farm.
She said some of the programs help soften the blow producers face.
In agriculture, where farmers and ranchers typically operate in a world of erratic swings in prices, as well as devastation to crops and livestock by wildfires and natural disasters, the bill provides crucial relief.
“In this part of the country we are exposed to drought basically every year. We don't really get a break from it and a lot of those programs assist with drought,” she said.
“In order to stay afloat, some of these programs kind of help feed our cows when there is no grass left,” Pierce said.
Pierce, who is also a former employee of the Farm Service Agency, said others such as the Livestock Indemnity Program, or LIP, to livestock producers and eligible contract growers who incur crop or livestock losses from episodes of extreme weather, diseases or attacks from certain animals that are either reintroduced into the wild or protected by the federal government.
Some of her fellow producers, she said, faced such conditions in 2015, when a rare massive snowstorm storm, known as Goliath pummeled the area, leaving in its wake dead animals and crops.
Drew Garnett, an extension agriculture agent at the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service Office, says amid rising inflation, a farm bill can help minimize the hit to the already tight budgets of agriculture producers.
“A lot of these programs are there to really help, especially in times like this where, through COVID, the cost of materials have gone through the roof. If you look what the cost of pipe costs in 2019 compared to what it was in 2020, 21, 22 you are going to see it exponentially grow,” he said.
But the assistance producers receive from a farm bill, Garnett said, also reaches consumers. When prices of materials go up, crops and livestock prices go up, and that translates into price spikes at grocery stores and restaurants.
“If you think your produce is expensive right now, what it would be in order for your food to actually reach your table without some of these programs would be exponentially greater,” he said.
But a new farm bill will need some more adjustments. Pierce points to the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program provides agriculture producers with no-cost technical assistance and helps cover the cost of materials in order to address concerns related to natural resources and conservation.
These can include improving water supply and quality, ensuring the health of the soil, wildlife habitats and drought mitigation. Pierce said under current guidelines, the EQIP program provides 50% of the cost for those materials, but increased costs do not take those dollars as far as they used to and should be modified to reflect the current economic conditions.
Nutrition assistance
Whether a new farm bill is passed hinges on if Congress in a divided government can reach a consensus and get it over the finish line.
“Whether or not with the new makeup of the Congress, we will be able to actually get it done is something I can't actually predict right now,” Leger Fernandez said.
One point of contention that could emerge is money allotted in the bill for SNAP and other food assistance. In the 2018 Farm Bill, nutrition assistance programs, particularly SNAP, accounted for roughly 76% or $323 million in that package.
Among rising calls to curtail spending that could be one area where money is pared back. In the 2018 bill, longstanding efforts by conservatives to include greater work requirements for SNAP that passed the House did not make it into the final bill five years ago.
But Leger Fernandez argues any efforts to cut off funding for food assistance is both short-sighted and immoral.
“How can we as a country tolerate hunger in our children? We know that if a child is hungry at school they don't learn as well. These are investments were are making in the future,” Leger Fernandez said.
Instead, she said, the farm bill should find ways to use some of those food assistance programs to boost regional economies, such as encouraging school districts to purchase their food items from local farmers and ranchers.
“It means we might have to pay a little more but I think we should do that because I think that is important for both the schools, the children will eat healthier local produce and it is important for the producer who knows they will have somewhere to sell their product,” Leger Fernandez said.
A similar program exists at participating farm stands, farmer's markets and grocery stores in several states, where for every dollar a SNAP or EBT recipient spends using their card they are able to purchase a dollar's worth of locally grown produce.
“This is great for producers and it's great for the person who is using SNAP dollars to buy their food,” Leger Fernandez said.
The environment
In regards to conservation and climate change, she said the nation's agriculture producers also play a role in reducing carbon.
“We need to remember that and thank them for that because they are part of the solution to the climate crisis because their ranching and farming practices are pulling carbon from the air,” she said.
More broadly, Leger Fernandez said oftentimes the farm bill has a tendency to be more geared towards conditions in the eastern or central portions of the United States, which can overlook certain aspects of agriculture production in the southwest, such as the scarcity of water.
“Our farmers are dealing with drought, using aquifers, irrigation that is sometimes brackish water, versus the east coast where maybe you don't have the issues around water that we have,” she added.
As a result, she indicated it is important that effort is made to ensure the measures in the coming farm bill are reflective of the practices and realities of production in New Mexico and the southwestern United States.
Farm and ranch ownership
Lawmakers, she said, also need to look at how to get younger generations involved in agriculture production.
According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, 25% of all farmers are beginning farmers (those in the industry 10 years or less) and on average are 46 years old.
The maximum loan amount the Farm Service Agency provides for direct farm ownership is $600,000 while a direct operating loan is $400,000.
“That might not be enough now to buy a farm or to get into farming. We need to get new young ranchers and farmers so there is a new generation feeding New Mexico, feeding America,” Leger Fernandez said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
