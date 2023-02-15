Teresa Leger Fernandez

From the left, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Ferandez, D-NM, of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District meets Jennifer Pierce of Brown Brothers Ranch, and her son, during a Jan. 19 roundtable discussion with local agriculture producers at Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service Office about what should be included in a new federal farm bill. 

 Alex Ross Photo

The donnybrook over the lifting of the nation's debt ceiling might be at the top of Congress's to-do list, but lawmakers have another pressing matter to address this year: passing a new farm bill.

Last month, Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District came to Roswell where she sat down with Chaves County farmers and ranchers to find out directly from them what they need in such a legislative package.