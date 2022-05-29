Goddard High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian spoke of turning points and closing chapters in their speeches to their fellow graduates at the class of 2022’s graduation ceremonies Friday night at the Wool Bowl.
“We did it. One of the biggest turning points of our lives so far. But what did we really do? We came to the close of our chapter, which only leads to the opening of another, even more important chapter,” Salutatorian Luke Fulkerson said.
The lessons learned in high school will be used for years to come, he said.
The experiences of the past two years have made their high school years seem to pass quickly, Valedictorian Jenna Murphy said. She acknowledged that for their parents, the time between the first day of kindergarten to now probably also seemed to fly.
“Tonight we will all depart from this stage and begin a journey that is unique for ourselves,” she said.
“It is bittersweet to think that after tonight, many of us are going our separate ways as we step into our future. Although we will all meet new people and create countless friendships, I hope that you never forget the bonds that you share with those you grew up with,” she said.
Principal Mario Zuniga echoed that sentiment in his concluding remarks, which included advice for the graduates.
“Don’t ever forget, you can do anything you want, you’ve just got to believe. If you believe, anything can happen. You got here because all these teachers believed, your parents believed. You’ve got to believe, you’ve got to have faith,” he said.
He told them to give the world the best they have and to never forget where they come from.
“You have got a great identity at Goddard High. Once a Rocket, always a Rocket, never forget that,” he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.