GHS allied health class with RFD

Juno Ogle Photo

Roswell Fire Department Division Chief Steve Chavez, center, shows sophomore McKenzie King, left, and freshman Teagan Reese how to use a splint for a broken arm in an allied health class Thursday morning at Goddard High School.

 Juno Ogle

The Roswell Fire Department has been at Goddard High School this week, but not for emergencies. They’re actually teaching a program that could help students determine if a career in the health field is for them.

It’s part of a “diploma plus” philosophy the school is using, Principal Porter Cutrell said Thursday morning. The idea is to encourage students not just to graduate and get their diploma but to also acquire skills and even professional certifications that could lead them to a job out of high school.