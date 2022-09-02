The Roswell Fire Department has been at Goddard High School this week, but not for emergencies. They’re actually teaching a program that could help students determine if a career in the health field is for them.
It’s part of a “diploma plus” philosophy the school is using, Principal Porter Cutrell said Thursday morning. The idea is to encourage students not just to graduate and get their diploma but to also acquire skills and even professional certifications that could lead them to a job out of high school.
Students in Carlton Gillette’s allied health occupations class have been learning first aid and CPR from RFD staff all week and will continue next week.
“They’re taking good notes and they’re just seeing how involved they want to be. This is a great class for them if they want to get into an occupation once they get out of high school, or right now. You just never know when the time may come where they have to save someone’s life,” Gillette said.
The skills they learn could also help them find a job like being a lifeguard, Cutrell said.
RFD Division Chief Steve Chavez said he’s bringing in a variety of professionals to help teach the students.
“We’re bringing in the helicopter services here in town, nursing, respiratory therapy, paramedic training, just anybody that’s willing to talk to these guys on how to get where they got,” he said.
Among those helping him Thursday were Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Kirkham, EMS Chief Randy Bunch and Firefighter Kent Campbell.
Plans also include having a medical helicopter land in the parking lot for students to see and learn from the flight nurses, Cutrell said.
Thursday morning, students were seated at tables in a gym learning how to make splints and tourniquets for injured limbs. Later in the day, they started to learn CPR.
“We’ll get them certified with their first aid/CPR card. They have to pass a test but once they pass the test, they’ll be fully certified,” Chavez said.
For RPD, the class also serves a second purpose.
“We’re obviously interacting with the kids and teaching them first aid, but we’re also using it for recruiting,” Chavez said.
He said he challenged some of the young women in the class to become firefighters.
“The Roswell Fire Department has never had a female firefighter, so we’re challenging these girls to be the first,” he said.