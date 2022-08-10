A business conference aimed at Latina women will return to an in-person event for the first time in two years on Saturday.
Go Latinas! was started seven years ago, presenting speakers and networking opportunities for women. It is presented by WESST, a small business development and training organization for women. During the pandemic, the conference was conducted virtually.
“The purpose of this is to motivate and to inspire the new Latina businesses that are coming up in the Roswell and southeast area,” Rhonda Gilliam-Smith, regional manager for WESST, said.
The conference will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarion Hotel and Sally Port Inn, 2000 N. Main St.
The event will also include business vendors, food, music and folklorico dancers, Gilliam-Smith said.
The conference is for anyone, she said, but is targeted at Latinas because that is part of WESST’s mission from the Small Business Administration.
“Everyone is invited but we’re specifically doing this because our mandate from the SBA in Washington, D.C., is to provide for this demographic that is Spanish-speaking,” she said. “So we are valuing, respecting and acknowledging people that speak Spanish.”
Some of the presentations at the conference will be in Spanish, she said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 Annual Business Survey, the number of Hispanic-owned businesses is growing at a faster rate than the national average across almost all industries. According to an October press release from the Census, Hispanic-owned businesses grew about 4.6% from 2018 to 2019, comprising about 6% of all businesses in the U.S.
“Latina women are the No. 1 demographic nationwide that are starting new businesses and Roswell is right in sync with that,” Gilliam-Smith said.
“Go Latina! is to highlight women who are in businesses, telling their stories, how they started,” she said.
Four speakers from the region are scheduled for the conference:
• Pilar Aldavaz is a native of Hagerman and founder of the Misc. Office, 1003 S. Main St., which offers service for contracts, immigration applications, divorce forms and notary services.
• Rosy Rubio is a senior certified professional through the Society of Human Resources Management. She was executive director of Tabosa Services for six years and has recently started her own accounting and human resources consulting business, Sere Consulting.
• Andrea Leon Reyes runs her family’s restaurant, Los Agaves, in Portales. She is also studying for a criminal justice degree at Eastern New Mexico University-Portales with plans to obtain a law degree and specialize in immigration law.
• Olga Gallegos moved to Roswell from Mexico in the early 1990s and worked in the restaurant industry and managed a grocery store bakery. She is the owner of Burritos & More, 127 S. Richardson Ave., which is currently in the process of opening a second location in Roswell.
Gilliam-Smith said WESST has plans for future conferences directed at African-American and Native American women as well as women over the age of 50.
