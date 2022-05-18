After the death of their advisor in March, Goddard High School’s FFA students faced the choice of whether or not to continue preparing for state and national competitions.
Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Daniel Mathews died March 8, about a month before the state FFA Career Development Event in Las Cruces.
“We gave them the decision, do you want to compete, what do you want to do?” Angel Munson, assistant principal at GHS, said.
“Every one of them traveled to Las Cruces and competed, and they did well,” she said.
Thirty students competed in 10 teams in categories such as livestock, pasture and range, agricultural mechanics, entomology, farm businesses management, vet science, horse and wildlife.
The team of seniors Maycie Henington and Hallie Munson and freshmen Julie White and Gabriella Miranda took first place in the homesite evaluation category at state.
Mathews taught the senior team members everything they knew, Hallie Munson said.
“Going into it without him, we kind of took it upon ourselves to teach these younger girls with the help of another advisor, and then just being able to win meant a lot to all of us, continuing his legacy,” she said.
FFA Advisor Justin Lamb helped the team with some assistance from Skyler Pierce, former Roswell High School agriculture teacher.
“I kind of took over being in charge of the contest but the girls knew everything. I wasn’t able to give a lot of help other than facilitating,” Lamb said.
The seniors recruited White, and Miranda joined the team on her own, Hallie Munson said. The younger team members said they appreciated the experience the seniors had.
“I’m really thankful that Mr. Mathews really did train up Hallie and Maycie. They pretty much taught us everything they knew. And I also really appreciate all the help we had from Skyler Pierce. It really helped us. I mean, we made it pretty far,” Lamb said.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking getting into a whole new competition with a bunch of people I just met, but it was fun and I learned a lot,” Miranda said.
Homesite evaluation is evaluating sites of land for building a home. Contestants judge a site on the texture, permeability and depth of soil and determine the potential for erosion and flooding, among other factors.
While the team did well in state competition, the national contest in Oklahoma was more challenging and not just because rains made the conditions muddy.
“We texture soils, and that was the biggest challenge going to nationals. Our soils here, when you texture something and you call it coarse or you call it fine, it’s different than the coarse or fine in Oklahoma,” Henington said.
Being an all-girl team was not a challenge, however.
“I think that a lot of people look at the contest as a boys’ contest because it’s like we’re playing in the dirt, we’re outside a lot, and you have a team of four girls who went in and really just did their best,” Hallie Munson said.
Even though neither of the seniors plan to go into a career that’s directly related to agriculture, they said the experience at the contests and in FFA will benefit them beyond high school.
“We have so many contests that might help you later on in life, and there’s some that are purely fun and that’s why kids do them. But homesite is a skill that I could go and turn into a job in my later life and be successful because of my skills that I learned these last four years,” Hallie Munson said.
GHS teams also placed third in entomology and agriculture mechanics, fourth in livestock, and second in pasture and range.
