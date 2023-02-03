Goddard HS's ICU program aims to improve academic performance

Erica Franco, who directs the ICU program started recently at Goddard High School, is shown working with a student on Thursday.  

 Terri Harber photo

The help of an ICU isn’t always found in a hospital.

Staff at Goddard High School began the Academic Support ICU program in January. Its goal is to assist students when they fall behind with their studies and do it rapidly. This speedy intervention is meant to ensure students and their families find out about their children’s academic trouble long before grades are handed out.