Goddard HS's ICU program aims to improve academic performance

The help of an ICU isn’t always found in a hospital.
Staff at Goddard High School began the Academic Support ICU program in January. Its goal is to assist students when they fall behind with their studies and do it rapidly. This speedy intervention is meant to ensure students and their families find out about their children’s academic trouble long before grades are handed out.
The school’s website explains that the meaning of the ICU acronym is also Intensive Care Unit and that the program serves a similar purpose.
The National Institute of Health describes an ICU as a provider of close monitoring and intensive treatment. Goddard’s program is an academic equivalent, the staff there explained.
“Students learn quickly if they have one missing or poor-quality assignment, their grade is sick and needs attention,” according to the letter about the program given to parents. “Staff members re-teach content material and provide students with extra assistance to complete their work: before school, during lunch, after school, etc.”
When a student misses an assignment or turns in sub-par work, the instructor puts that information into a computer program that makes it accessible to staff.
The letter informing parents about the program further explains the process.
“It is crucial that parents, teachers, and administrators are all on the same page and convey the message that 'All students will complete all assignments and do quality work,’” the letter to parents stated.
An electronic message is sent out notifying parents that their child has been placed on the ICU list along with the name of the assignment (or assignments) their child didn't fulfill. The assignment might also be attached to the message.
Next, a variety of staff members will reach out to these students to determine what they need to complete the work. The student will be provided the chance to complete the assignment on their own. If that doesn’t occur, “additional arrangements may become necessary for your child to complete the assignment,” the letter stated.
Parents were also asked to provide current contact information, then to sign and return the document.
School staff who spoke to the Roswell Daily Record during a campus visit Thursday have been pleased with what the program has accomplished so far.
It’s important to figure out why the student didn’t perform adequately, said Erica Franco, who directs the ICU program at Goddard. Knowing this helps to create a plan for each student to improve.
Students and their families “are glad I reached out and could help them,” Franco said. “I go home every Friday feeling amazing.”
Tricia Hubbard, who teaches Algebra at Goddard, said the ICU program has modified students’ behavior for the better. Parents are also becoming more communicative with their children’s instructors.
“I like what it's done for the school,” Hubbard commented.
“Discipline has gotten better,” said Hayden Hill, who teaches social studies. Hill said he appreciates how the program makes it easier to keep students “from slipping through the cracks.”
“It gives everybody a chance,” he added.
Franco and Goddard Principal Porter Cutrell said the program also addresses the apprehension that many young people have about asking teachers — and other adults — for assistance.
“We need to know when they are struggling,” he explained. “And help them before they fail.”
ICU is based on the ideas of Danny Hill, an education consultant based in Nashville, Tennessee. Hill is the author of “The Power of ICU: Proven Formula for Student Success.”
Cutrell said he had been looking for a way to ensure that more of his students stay on track and that Hill’s recommendations were worth a try. Staff also completed training before the program was implemented last month.
Jamie Dean, a parent referred to the newspaper by Cutrell, explained that the ICU texts from the school are “a great way to ensure my son is staying on track with schoolwork.”
Dean's son, a junior, wasn't very excited about the program but later told Dean that it's "a great tool and it had helped him remember to turn in assignments."
Students who accumulate many missing or poorly executed assignments can end up on a Top 10 List. This group of students is singled out by staff for more help to catch up academically. Some staff members acknowledged that inclusion on the list seems to be something students don’t want to have happen to them.
A parent who responded to the Roswell Daily Record’s online request for opinions about the program, said they believe the program “is causing distress to students” because a child can be absent one day and “be on the list by the end of the day.”
Etonne Rosperin’s daughter, also a junior, is now worried when she gets sick “she is going to be in trouble.”
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.