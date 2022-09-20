Alexis Martinez Johnson photo

Two years ago, Alexis Martinez Johnson was in Santa Fe when she encountered a man who was a delegate with the Democratic Party of New Mexico.

They talked and the delegate assumed Martinez Johnson, a Latina who that year would go on to be the Republican nominee in the race for New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, was a Democrat. When Martinez Johnson revealed she was a Republican, he told her she did not look like one.