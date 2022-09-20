Two years ago, Alexis Martinez Johnson was in Santa Fe when she encountered a man who was a delegate with the Democratic Party of New Mexico.
They talked and the delegate assumed Martinez Johnson, a Latina who that year would go on to be the Republican nominee in the race for New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, was a Democrat. When Martinez Johnson revealed she was a Republican, he told her she did not look like one.
“And I said 'that is why I don't vote Democrat.' They assume because I'm brown and speak Spanish that I vote Democrat,” Martinez Johnson said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
For Martinez Johnson, a 40-year-old environmental engineer from Santa Fe and a mother of four, the episode was an example of what she says is the Hispanic vote being taken for granted by Democrats.
“And do they (Democrats) have to cater to us, what for? If they know and think that they (Hispanics) are voting for them,” she said.
Martinez Johnson has taken that message everywhere, sharing it on Fox News and in opinion pieces in USA Today.
She is running this year in a rematch against her 2020 opponent, Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez.
Raised in southeast Roswell by grandparents who lacked high school educations, Martinez Johnson believes her personal story can reach constituencies that the white male candidates Republicans fielded in the past could not.
“I wanted to take that out of the equation and say, 'OK, my opponent and I were both from New Mexico, you know? We are both women, we are both Hispanic women. We are both proud, we are both very educated,” Martinez Johnson said.
On her Twitter account, she takes frequent swipes at President Joe Biden and Leger Fernandez, a member of the progressive caucus, on environmental regulations she views as stifling domestic energy production; crime; and southern border security.
“I want my grandparents and the things they taught me, all my family here, Democrat and Republican, I want them to have a voice and I want their legacy to be honored,” she said.
Background
Martinez Johnson was born in Portales, but spent most of her childhood in Roswell. She and her sister were raised by her grandmother and her grandmother's husband, a man who — though not related to her by blood — she considers to be her grandfather.
He was a quiet man who emigrated from Mexico, and for decades worked for the Roswell Parks and Recreation Department.
Money was always tight, but she said her grandfather wanted her to have all the same chances as other children. Given her family's economic status she was eligible for free school lunch, but after telling her grandfather that she wanted pizza like the other children, each morning he would leave her money so she could get it.
“He left it right there on the kitchen table,” she said.
Martinez Johnson attended Roswell Schools. She went to Roswell High School before moving to Las Cruces in her junior year to live with other relatives.
After graduating, she briefly attended Vanderbilt University before returning to New Mexico to be with her grandmother, who was sick.
In 2010, she graduated from New Mexico Tech with a bachelor's of science degree in environmental engineering. After struggling to find a job, she moved to Texas and applied for a job as a secretary at a firm. But instead she was offered an engineering position.
Years later she and her husband and children would move back to New Mexico, but she felt the state had changed.
“New Mexicans are a very humble type of people. We are very hard working, we are very respectful and I saw all of those qualities lacking after I came home to New Mexico,” Martinez Johnson said.
In addition to running for Congress, she also lost a three-way race for mayor of Santa Fe.
If elected to Congress, Martinez Johnson said she would like to sit on the House Natural Resources Committee. Domestic energy production, the economy and issues related to children would be her top priorities.
The race
Martinez Johnson made her first run in 2020 in the New Mexico 3rd Congressional District. Leger-Fernandez won that race 59%-41%.
The 3rd Congressional District, since it was established in the early 1980s, has been staunchly Democratic territory, encompassing Santa Fe along with the native American communities, natural gas reserves and ranching communities of the northern part of the state and reaching as far south as Portales.
In its nearly four decades of existence, only once has a Republican held that U.S. House seat. In 1997, Republican Bill Redmond won a three-way special election to finish out an expired congressional term in the district. He would lose his bid for a full term the following year.
But following last year's redistricting, the district was reshaped to reach further south into more conservative communities.
And as someone raised in Roswell who has worked in the Permian Basin and now lives in Santa Fe, Martinez Johnson believes the new district is an ideal fit for her.
“This district is so great because I really feel that it really represents me,” she said.
The contest has captured the attention of the congressional campaign fundraising arms of both parties.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has made the district part of a recent ad campaign that reaches out to voters with digital, direct mail, and radio ads in both English and Spanish.
Meanwhile The National Republican Congressional Committee now lists Leger Fernandez in its "on the radar" list of Democrats they can unseat in November.
But Leger Fernandez, an incumbent, has advantages. Campaign fundraising numbers released in late June showed Leger Fernandez with a campaign war chest of $1.2 million. Martinez Johnson by contrast has just $29,000.
And observers of congressional races, such as the Cook Political Report, have ranked the race as “likely Democratic.”
Martinez Johnson acknowledges this, but believes she has support that is broad and passionate enough to win.
“It's a people versus money issue,” she said.
Chaves County
Unlike the past, when it was fully located in the New Mexico 2nd Congressional District, Chaves County will be divided among all three districts.
Most of Roswell in Chaves County will be in the 3rd District. The northernmost part of Chaves County and Roswell will be in the 1st District, now represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury.
And one precinct in the sparsely-populated “boot heel” area will be in the 2nd District, now represented by Republican Yvette Herrell.
But Martinez Johnson insists those in southeast New Mexico will not be ignored.
“I am a daughter of Roswell. People in this community reared me and raised me. And I will definitely be making sure their voice is heard and balancing that with where I live in Santa Fe,” she said.
Inflation
“I would promote American-made or North American-made products so supply chain issues in China or due to the Ukraine and Russia conflict would not be affecting the United States,” Martinez Johnson said.
She added that she wants to work with businesses and industry to provide them what they need to tackle the supply chain crisis, bring down inflation and tackle climate change.
Martinez Johnson added she also wants to reduce regulations that are obstacles. She believes government has been too heavy-handed in its approach on those issues and needs to be more collaborative.
Abortion
In her past campaign, Martinez Johnson has identified as “pro-life” or against abortion rights, citing her experience as a mother.
She believes that in the wake of this summer's Supreme Court ruling striking down federal abortion rights and sending the matter back to the states, Democrats are using the issue as a distraction.
“It's a huge distraction that they think is going to rile people up,” she said.
Martinez Johnson said that while she is personally against abortion, there are women concerned about reproductive rights, and so she believes a woman should be allowed access to abortion in the first 15 weeks of a pregnancy. After that, exceptions should be made later in the pregnancy in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life is at risk.
When asked about possible legislation to ban abortion nationally, Martinez Johnson said abortion should be handled at the state and not the federal level and dismissed the likelihood of such a bill being brought up for a vote.
Martinez Johnson made the comments before South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham unveiled legislation that would ban all abortion after 15 weeks.
2020 election
Martinez Johnson said she believes the 2020 election results were legitimate.
“Do I think the election was stolen? No,” she said.
The courts, she said, have struck down numerous lawsuits on the matter filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies who have made widely debunked claims of voter fraud.
And though many Republican candidates across the nation have echoed the claims, Martinez Johnson called the idea that most Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen a fallacy.
She said that she disagrees with recent comments by Trump that he would possibly pardon those who face criminal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"People need to face consequences for that," she said.
Immigration
Martinez Johnson said she backs a comprehensive approach to dealing with the conditions on the U.S. border.
That includes more border patrol personnel, the use of technology to monitor the border and in some cases physical barriers to deter illegal entry.
But she says that a solution should also include streamlining legal immigration.
Constructing additional ports of entry to process more people seeking legal entry, as well as a pathway to citizenship and preserving legal protections for those brought to the country illegally as children, also known as dreamers, are measures she would support as part of that solution.
Healthcare
Martinez Johnson said she wants healthcare solutions that are more market-based and foster competition, as well as more telemedicine and reform of the medical malpractice system.
Any replacement for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, often known as Obamacare, she said, would need to keep in place protections for those with pre-existing conditions. It would also need to preserve access for medicare, medicaid and veteran health services.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
