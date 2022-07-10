Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has committed $1.7 million to replace a city culvert over Berrendo Creek that collapsed in late June due to flood waters, as well as help local governments with flood mitigation work.
Grisham made the announcement Saturday morning at the culvert on East Mescalero Road near La Jara Road after meeting with city of Roswell leaders and employees of the New Mexico Department of Transportation, District 2, to learn how much it would cost to fix and upgrade the structure and address larger flooding issues.
The money will come from state road funds allocated for such purposes to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
“This is the work that not only will save lives but continues to keep these neighborhoods intact,” Grisham said.
After talking with city and DOT managers, she said, she committed funding not just to fixing the culvert or bridge, but to help Chaves County and the city in their ongoing work to improve flood mitigation in the area. She said such work is essential to economic and community growth.
“I want the state to do more than just fix the bridge and to do immediate repairs, which is just under about $500,000. And we would do that in a minute because we want to make sure that we can restore transportation here. But for $1.7 million we can do the flood mitigation, and complete the repairs on the bridge, and allow us then to focus on the other flood mitigation in the city and around the county that are imperative.”
She added that she considered investing in rural economies and public safety to be essential.
“Let's make sure we are solving these problems, not just for today, but for the long haul,” she said.
City Manager Joe Neeb said some preliminary work regarding the culvert has occurred already, including coming up with estimates for project costs.
“I am not sure how long it will take to do the design work,” Neeb said. “The governor has asked that our engineer Louis Najar and the DOT engineer get together very soon.”
He and Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews said work is expected to begin as “soon as possible" and that it will include a redesign to make it wider to prevent debris from lodging underneath.
The culvert collapsed June 26 when the Roswell area received from 1.4 inches to 3.8 inches of rain in a short period of time, overwhelming the creek. A pickup truck was on the culvert when it collapsed, but no one was injured and the road was closed quickly.
The city had considered applying for state disaster relief funds, with that action scheduled to come before the Roswell City Council during its Thursday meeting. But Karen Sanders, the Roswell-Chaves County emergency manager, said that the disaster declaration will not be requested because of the governor's commitment of funding for the culvert reconstruction and the flood mitigation.
According to Jonathan Boyle, District 2 bridge supervisor, the structure is technically a culvert, not a bridge, because of its length and the way it was constructed. The water lines underneath the culvert also are no longer usable, he said.
The structure had collapsed in 2013 as well, according to the Governor's Office, but repairs did not include larger-scale debris removal and other work that can prevent long-term damage to culverts and bridges.
District 2 Engineer Francisco Sanchez said the DOT regularly partners with communities for road and structure improvements.
“We have strong partnerships with all the locals, especially the city of Roswell. This repair and new design will be funded by the state road fund, which is the basic fund that the DOT operates,” Sanchez said. “When something like this happens it is well worth channeling some of these funds.”
Grisham said later that she and local leaders also have talked about flood work along U.S. 285 in the Roswell area.
“I got a real effective briefing this morning with the city. And they are going to work diligently — they already are — on what that will look like, what that will cost,” she said, adding that the state is already working on 285 upgrades and that federal highway funds could be used for improvements for the benefit of road users and nearby homeowners and businesses.
She said that she is encouraging local communities in the state to let her office know about what road concerns they have so that she can work with the state Legislature and state departments to provide funding for needed projects.
“What we have a tendency to do is to pick just one (project),” Grisham said. “Then it is never really fixed. And that has been a strategy that states have deployed — this one, too. We don't need to do that because the economy is booming, and we have been investing funds like the road fund so that we can fully repair, quickly, and get it done and go to the next thing, so that it is not one or the other but investing in both. And that is a strategy that I think is really working.”
City Councilors Juliana Halvorson and Jason Perry, who represent the Ward 2 area where the culvert is located, said that they appreciated the governor's visit and her decision to provide the funding.
Halvorson said, “I am hopeful that the new plan will make it possible that this won't happen again, just for the safety of our residents.”
Perry is also mayor pro tem and filled in during Saturday announcements for Mayor Timothy Jennings, who is in Alaska.
“We are excited that this isn't just a one-time visit from our governor or a one-time check from our governor,” Perry said. "We are going to have a partnership to continue to make things the way they need to be here.”
