A former Eddy County Commissioner has been appointed to fill a vacancy in the New Mexico Senate.
On Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham selected Republican Steve McCutcheon II, 40, of Carlsbad, to represent Senate District 42, according to a statement released Saturday by Lujan Grisham's office.
“It will be an honor to serve the people of District 42,” McCutcheon told the Roswell Daily Record Monday.
McCutcheon will finish out the unexpired term of former Sen. Gay Kernan (R-Hobbs). Kernan, who was appointed to the seat in 2002 by then-Gov. Gary Johnson, resigned on Aug. 1. The district is comprised of large swathes of Lea and Eddy counties and a single precinct in Chaves County.
Per state law, he will complete the remainder of Kernan's term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2024. McCutcheon confirmed he does plan to run for a full four-year term in 2024.
A rancher raised in Carlsbad, McCutcheon also has experience in construction. He was elected to the Eddy County Board of Commissioners in 2018 when he ousted incumbent Stella Davis for the District 4 seat during the Republican primary. He was unopposed in the general election. McCutcheon opted last year not to seek reelection.
Lujan Grisham chose McCutcheon over two other applicants who had submitted their names for the position: Jack Volpato of Carlsbad and state Rep. Larry Scott (R-Hobbs).
State law dictates the commissions of each county in the district where a vacancy occurs send to the governor one name of an applicant to fill the opening in the Senate. The Lea and County Boards of Commissioners endorsed Scott, while commissioners in Eddy County voted 3 to 2 to recommend McCutcheon.
Ernie Carlson, an Eddy county commissioner, served with McCutcheon and voted to recommend him for the appointment.
“We know his capabilities and how invested in our area Steven is. So that is what garnered my vote,” he said.
Republicans in the New Mexico House of Representatives have proposed that lawmakers call themselves into an extraordinary session to address crime throughout the state. The move would require backing from three-fifths of the members in the New Mexico House and Senate.
McCutcheon said that while he believes the current crime throughout the state is unacceptable, he does not have sufficient information on whether he would support such an effort.
“That is what I would like to do: just look at everything objectively before I make a decision, and I don't think I have enough information on that to make a decision yet,” McCutcheon said.
Republicans hold a significant edge in the rural and oil-rich district.
As of August, numbers from the New Mexico Secretary of State's office show Senate District 42 has 27,614 registered voters. By party affiliation 60% are Republicans, 17% Democrats, 1% are Libertarians and 22% are either registered with a minor political party or are unaffiliated with any party.
Democrats hold a 25-17 seat majority in the New Mexico Senate.
