Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed the bill that creates dedicated funds for land, water and habitat conservation, a law that at least one state association would like to see amended in the future.
The creation of two funds for conservation purposes had been advocated for by the governor at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. Senate Bill 9 was carried by Sens. Steven Neville (R-San Juan County) and Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe County). Rep. Nathan Small (D-Dona Ana County) also worked for the bill's passage.
“After years of hard work by a broad coalition of legislators, state agencies, community organizations and non-governmental organizations, I'm proud that we are prioritizing funding for conservation efforts now more than ever before,” Grisham said in a news release.
In the same release, her office also highlighted her signing of Senate Bill 72, which implements and provides $5 million in funding for a 2022 Wildlife Corridors Action Plan developed with oversight of the New Mexico Department of Transportation and the New Mexico Game and Fish Department. The plan calls for completing 11 priority projects statewide designed to reduce the number of vehicle collisions with wildlife.
The conservation law amends the Miscellaneous Natural Resource Matters law. It calls for allocating at least $50 million a year starting in 2024 for the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund. Each year, $12.5 million, or 25% of the fund, whichever is greater, will be distributed among six state departments and their existing resource stewardship programs.
Another $50 million will be allocated as an initial investment in the Conservation Legacy Permanent Fund and will be used for long-term investment. In years when the fund balance exceeds $150 million, any income earned in excess of $5 million would go to the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund.
The money is expected to be used primarily to provide matching funds for large multistate, multijurisdictional federal grants for such purposes as reducing risks of wildfires, mitigating soil erosion, enhancing water resources, protecting watersheds, fighting invasive species or protecting endangered animals and plants. The funding also is intended to be used for outdoor recreation projects and infrastructure.
The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association supported the concept of the conservation funds, but objected to allowing state funds to be used to buy private land for conservation purposes. Bronson Corn, president of the group, said that it will consider working during the next legislative session to seek an amendment to the law to require a cap on how much private land can be bought by state agencies.