Wildlife bridge

Interstate 90 traffic passes beneath a wildlife bridge under construction on Snoqualmie Pass, Wash., on Oct. 4, 2018. New Mexico intends to build its first wildlife highway overpasses and other projects to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions with funding provided by a bill signed by the governor.

 AP File Photo/Elaine Thompson

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed the bill that creates dedicated funds for land, water and habitat conservation, a law that at least one state association would like to see amended in the future.

The creation of two funds for conservation purposes had been advocated for by the governor at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. Senate Bill 9 was carried by Sens. Steven Neville (R-San Juan County) and Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe County). Rep. Nathan Small (D-Dona Ana County) also worked for the bill's passage.