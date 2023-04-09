Budget Windfall New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Gregory Baca of Belen, N.M., speak at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., on Friday, April 7, 2023, to highlight newly signed legislation to bolster the state's health care workforce and make medical care more accessible. Gov. Lujan Grisham used her veto authority to scaled back a tax relief package based on concerns it could undermine future spending on social programs while signing the annual spending plan in state history.

 Morgan Lee/AP Photo

Voicing concerns about the long-term consequences it could have on the state’s budget, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wielded her veto pen, removing large swaths of an omnibus tax package Friday, though she stopped short of killing the entire bill.

Shortly before Friday’s deadline to sign measures passed by state lawmakers during the recent 60-day legislative session, Lujan Grisham announced she had signed House Bill 547, an ambitious tax reform proposal.