A bitterly cold wind didn't dampen the spirits of volunteers who served a Thanksgiving meal on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn on Thursday, but the weather did prompt many people to simply smile, offer some pleasantries, warmly express their thanks and take their food to go. Quickly.

“Two days ago it was 60 degrees,” said Jim Ridgeway, a local evangelist who came up with the idea and worked with other volunteers to make it happen. “It's just one of those things.”