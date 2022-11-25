A bitterly cold wind didn't dampen the spirits of volunteers who served a Thanksgiving meal on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn on Thursday, but the weather did prompt many people to simply smile, offer some pleasantries, warmly express their thanks and take their food to go. Quickly.
“Two days ago it was 60 degrees,” said Jim Ridgeway, a local evangelist who came up with the idea and worked with other volunteers to make it happen. “It's just one of those things.”
Before the food was starting to be served outside the courthouse there was a group prayer. There were teenage girls standing along both sides of North Main Street holding handprinted signs that read “Free Thanksgiving dinner” and “Honk if you love Jesus.” They jumped or bounced from one leg to the other to keep warm. Quite a few drivers responded with their horns.
“It feels good when they honk," said Daisy Sanchez, 17, one of the Dexter High School student council members helping with the meal service. "We know we're standing here for a reason.” The reason, she said, was to help others.
Sanchez explained that seeing other people standing along streets holding signs usually left her wondering why. But doing it herself, especially for this purpose, was different.
“It's pretty cool,” she said. “It gets you out of your comfort zone.”
Across the street, Emily Medrano and Jazmin Duran, both 17 and on the same student council as Sanchez said they felt encouraged by the horn-tooting drivers.
Medrano and Duran said they volunteered at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Hagerman. Then they began dancing to stay warm with coordinated kicks, then cheered at a driver who honked at them as they wiggled their signs around. Other volunteers had begun dropping off meals at around 7 a.m. Ridgeway said those efforts allowed about 70 homebound people to be fed.
Some hungry people arrived before volunteers were ready to serve the turkey, potatoes, dressing, vegetables, bread and various types of pie that made up the Thanksgiving meal. One of the first was a woman wearing jeans and a sleeveless shirt. She was smiling, but cold enough that she kept her arms tightly crossed over her chest.
Organizers also brought other items that people might need if they were homeless or struggling financially, including some jackets. After being given one to wear, the woman smiled even wider. Everyone seemed to take the weather in stride. A trash can blew over as someone was about to throw their plate in it. They smiled as they bent down and set it back upright. A lid from one of the pans being used to warm vegetables went airborne and smacked a volunteer sitting several feet away in the head. Giggles all around.
Two men were enjoying some of the holiday fare as they sat at a table. One said to the other: “We must be the only real homeless people here. They all have cars.”
“It's Nixon,” an older man explained. “Like the president.” Nixon said he was born in Roswell, had left but returned about a year ago. Nixon has been living in a local abandoned house that has a wood-burning heater. He keeps warm by using it to burn pieces of the house.
Nixon also said he has been sober for about four years after at least a decade of using methamphetamine. Finding religion helped him reached that point of no longer being a “methhead,” he said. He took off his coat to show his T-shirt, which referred to a Biblical passage in Ephesians, that likens faith in God to a suit of armor that can protect a person against evil. Among others who braved the cold to eat at a table was another man who didn't want to give his name.
After talking about a couple of his past experiences, such as working in construction, as a cook and once as a boy, delivering newspapers, he then commented, “Oh, it's freezing right now. … But things could be worse.” The pumpkin pie was so good that it must have been baked “by an older woman,” he said to Ridgeway.
By around noon, the number of people making their way to the courthouse had greatly slowed down. About 75 people had come through the food line. Some were homeless, others in need and a few were happy to have a traditional meal during a workday while they worked at one of the few restaurants and mini-markets open.
Ridgeway is known for having God-inspired events on the courthouse lawn, which he calls "GIGs." The afternoon slowdown allowed some of the volunteers to take a break to watch a wedding ceremony at the top of the courthouse steps. There were also plans for some baptisms later on. After the event ended, the volunteers were going to begin delivering the rest of the food to various locations around the community where people would be working or congregating nearby, Ridgeway added. All told, well over 100 people were fed on the courthouse lawn on Thanksgiving. Ridgeway plans similar events in the future.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com
