A citizen group has sent a second letter to the city of Roswell about animal control policies that gives an account of the mauling of an elderly man in May that the group said highlights a lack of direction and record keeping at Roswell Animal Control.
Anna Edwards, a founder of Support Roswell Animals, said the city responded immediately to the July 15 letter and offered a face-to-face meeting with the group in August.
In the Support Roswell Animals Facebook group, two posts show screenshots of email responses from City Manager Joe Neeb and City Councilor Juliana Halvorson indicating an August meeting is in the works.
Like its first letter sent June 28, Support Roswell Animals sent the second letter to Mayor Tim Jennings and all 10 city councilors, Neeb, Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews, Director of Special Services Jim Burress and City Attorney Parker Patterson.
In that first letter, the group detailed accounts, supported by documentation, of a dog and cat that the group said had injuries and ailments that Animal Services staff neglected to get veterinary care for. The dog was euthanized and the cat adopted and treated by a rescue volunteer. The group cited a lack of updated policies for the shelter to ensure humane treatment and guidelines for euthanasia.
In an emailed response, provided by Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city, Neeb said the city disagrees with the accusations of negligence in the animal shelter.
“Some of the claims cannot be verified and appear to be unfairly placed upon the animal control staff. I am uncertain if resolving these differences of opinions is more important than the agreed upon effort for everyone to focus on improvements of this service,” Neeb wrote.
He did acknowledge there are concerns with the shelter, however, and said some improvements had been implemented by Animal Services Supervisor Nicole Rogers, such as authorizing staff to take an animal directly to a vet if needed before it is placed in the shelter. Software used for animal intakes requires specific inspections before the intake can be completed, he said.
The citizen group addressed Neeb’s denial of negligence in its second letter.
“Support Roswell Animals feels that the city should spend more time to explore the evidence and take more responsibility,” the letter said. “Our group continues to disagree and will provide more examples in the near future.”
The group also expressed concern that Neeb said the city is in compliance with the current shelter policy, which is dated August 1, 2018, and suggested working with the city to develop a revised shelter policy.
The second letter then went on to present further information of why the group believes changes need to be made at Animal Services. The group said the city is not effective in responding to calls about loose animals and, perhaps inadvertently, has inaccurate record keeping. The letter details a May 3 attack by several dogs on a man in the 700 block of South Michigan Avenue and an investigation by members of the group.
The letter identified the mauling victim by his last name, but omitted his first name in the copies of bite reports from Animal Services that it posted to Facebook along with the letter.
Wildermuth verified for the Roswell Daily Record that the bite reports and other Animal Services documents posted by the group are authentic.
The letter describes incidents leading up to the attack of calls about loose dogs in the neighborhood, which is near Missouri Elementary School. The group said in the letter members personally interviewed the witnesses in those incidents but said it did not include their names in the letter out of privacy concerns.
In one incident, a man said loose dogs have been a problem in the area around South Michigan Street, attacking his son’s dog and chasing his wife. The man said residents had to move their mailboxes away from their houses so mail carriers can remain in their vehicles because of dangerous dogs.
Betty Fry, strategic communications specialist with the U.S. Postal Service, confirmed that the USPS changed to curbside delivery of mail in that neighborhood near the end of 2020. Several mail carriers were bitten by aggressive dogs in the 700 block of South Michigan, she said.
“There were many days when mail could not be delivered due to animal interference and customers had to pick up their mail at the Post Office. We were able to locate the owner of one loose dog, but there were other dogs that continued to run loose in the neighborhood and threaten our carriers,” she said in an email to the Daily Record.
The group said it spoke to witnesses about a second incident prior to the attack on the man. Animal control officers responded to a call through dispatch from a Chaves County animal control officer on April 6 about three dogs roaming the neighborhood after his girlfriend had tried to call Animal Services about a loose dog near the elementary school.
A woman who lived at the property the three dogs were seen at asked city animal control officers to take some of her dogs but was told they could not because there was no room at the animal shelter, according to the letter.
The letter then details the attack on the man by four dogs the morning of May 3 while the man was walking on Michigan Avenue. The dogs knocked him to the ground, face down. Neighbors and passers-by heard him screaming and came to help, the letter said. The man was able to get to his home and call his son and then was taken by ambulance to Lovelace Regional Hospital.
According to the bite report from Roswell Animal Control, the man had multiple puncture wounds and lacerations on his left arm, both legs, both shoulders and his back. He was treated and released the same day, according to the group.
The group’s letter noted that the May monthly report for the shelter, which details the type and number of calls day-by-day, does not indicate a dog bite on May 3 despite other records including dispatch reports and impound records.
“We know Animal Control is aware of the incident because an officer visited the victim in the hospital and completed a bite report, three officers went to the scene, and Animal Control impounded and euthanized three dogs,” the letter said.
The letter went on to say the group is concerned the threat of aggressive dogs in that neighborhood is not resolved and similar threats might exist in other parts of town because the lack of space at the shelter prevents officers from impounding more dogs.
The letter concludes by acknowledging animal control is a difficult job and even if impounding every loose animal was possible it would result in more overcrowding, euthanasia and pressure on rescue groups.
“We wonder if there can be some new goals established, discussion of various options for solutions, what additional resources are needed so that long-term improvements can be made? These are the sorts of solutions we would like to explore to create a more effective program,” the letter said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
