Roswell is getting an independent outpatient surgical center, with work on the new building expected to begin this week.
The Roswell Surgery Center will be built at 1400 W. Country Club Road, across the street from the Peachtree Village Retirement Community and not too far west of the North Union Avenue intersection.
Managing Partner Sana Osmani said she and the doctors involved believe that the surgical center will provide a needed service for community residents.
“The idea behind the surgery center came on board after COVID, when all the hospitals closed their doors to elective surgeries,” Osmani said. “In other areas of New Mexico, all the outpatient surgical centers were still operating.”
State health orders during various times of the coronavirus pandemic required hospitals to stop providing what were considered non-essential surgeries in an effort to ensure that enough medical staff and beds would be available for COVID patients.
Osmani said that local patients who didn't have the option of traveling to other cities had to delay procedures or find other ways of managing pain.
While Osmani chose not to name the doctors involved with the center at this point, she said they are and will remain surgeons with privileges at local hospitals. Their specialities include general surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology, podiatry and spinal care and pain management. Osmani said that additional doctors could be joining the surgical center before it opens.
Patients and medical insurance providers also will benefit from reduced costs, she said.
“It is much more cost-effective for the patients who have high deductibles right now,” she said. “Operating in hospitals is very expensive, so patients would be paying much less expenses at the surgery center. It is more cost-effective for the insurance and patient.”
She said the new business also will help the local hospitals to focus on more pressing medical cases.
“We look at hospitals as our partners,” she said. “We cannot operate without the hospital, and the hospital, they are more than welcome to use the outpatient facility whenever they have a backload or they are short on staff.”
Osmani said that work for the site of the standalone building should begin this week, and a ceremonial groundbreaking involving medical professionals and local business and government officials is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.
The architect for the project is L3 Healthcare Design of Florida and construction is expected to take about 11 months. Osmani indicated that the Roswell Surgery Center should begin accepting patients by summer 2023.
Both Lovelace Regional Hospital on East 19th Street and Eastern New Mexico Medical Center on West Country Club Road have outpatient surgery services, according to their marketing directors.
Brooke Linthicum of ENMMC and Whitney Marquez of Lovelace indicated that their organizations do and will work cooperatively with the Roswell medical community in the care of patients. Marquez added, however, that the hospital has not yet experienced difficulties serving its patients' surgical needs.
