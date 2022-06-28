A group of about 15 people gathered Sunday at noon in front of the Chaves County Courthouse on North Main Street to show their support for abortion access and their opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday that reversed a 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.
The Roswell woman who initiated the event and notified others through social media said that she thinks bipartisan support exists for abortion rights and that she worries about the possibility of other Supreme Court decisions being overturned now. She also was joined by others in saying that people should be concerned about their rights if a 50-year precedent was disregarded.
“I was sure there were people out there who wanted to express their feelings and outrage for what feels to me like our rights being taken away,” said Nicole Scarpa. “The 14th Amendment is under attack, too. I am sure they will not stop at Roe.”
Roe v. Wade is the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case deciding that the constitution grants U.S. citizens a right to privacy that includes a right to make their own decisions regarding abortion and reproductive choices. The majority of Supreme Court justices in 1973 and thereafter have decided that privacy is an implied right in the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees that people cannot be deprived of “life, liberty or property without due process of law.”
On Friday the majority of Supreme Court justices issued its decision about a Mississippi case that raised the question of whether it was unconstitutional for states to enact laws that prohibit abortions even before viability.
Six justices — Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas — said that states have the right to limit abortion access.
But all of those concurring with the majority except for Roberts also agreed to overturn Roe by deciding that the Constitution does not grant a right to abortion at any stage and that such decisions should be decided only by voters and elected officials. Roberts wrote in a separate opinion that it was unnecessary to overturn Roe to decide that states could enact restrictions on abortion.
Five of the justices also agreed that their decision was limited to the question of abortion only.
“Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,” according to the synopsis of the majority opinion.
But Thomas wrote a separate opinion that, unlike the majority, stated that it is questionable whether the 14th Amendment guarantees anything other than due process.
His opinion has led some legislators, political activists and legal experts to express concern that birth control access, same-sex marriage and other issues could be ruled as unprotected by the Constitution.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor dissented from others, arguing that Roe and a subsequent 1992 Supreme Court case correctly gave women a constitutional right to choose an abortion, with few obstacles to the procedures allowed prior to the viability of the fetus.
Scarpa said Sunday that she is not sure at this point whether she will be involved in any future actions regarding abortion rights. But she added that she wants people to vote for legislators who will support abortion access.
“I am hoping that people vote and exercise their right to vote, especially women,” she said. “People fought for that right to vote and we should exercise that right as well. Women need to get out there and vote.”
New Mexico state legislators decided in 2021 to repeal a dormant state law that would have made most abortion procedures illegal if the Supreme Court overturned Roe.
On Friday, many of New Mexico's top Democratic office holders — including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, and U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury — issued statements decrying the court decision and indicating their intention to work to protect abortion access.
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, a Republican representing the 2nd Congressional District for New Mexico, made a social media post in support of the decision, as did the Republican Party of New Mexico.
According to a March 2022 poll by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, 37% of U.S. adults participating in a survey responded that abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, while 61% of U.S. adults indicated it should be legal in all or most cases.
