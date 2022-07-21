Tim Fresquez and Chad Mayfield photo

Tim Fresquez, left, represents the land owners in the application for a permit for a medical cannabis production facility, which was discussed Tuesday night at an ETZ Commission meeting. Chad Mayfield, at right, says he would serve as the master grower.

The plans by some local people to start a medical cannabis growing site east of the city limits met resistance from some neighbors and the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterrestrial Zoning Commission, which voted Tuesday night to deny a special use permit.

The citizens' commission voted 6-0 against the permit request submitted by the landowners, a trust involving Fredda and Lorin Sanders, as well as their agent Tim Fresquez, for the land at 1705 E. 19th St.

