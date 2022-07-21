The plans by some local people to start a medical cannabis growing site east of the city limits met resistance from some neighbors and the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterrestrial Zoning Commission, which voted Tuesday night to deny a special use permit.
The citizens' commission voted 6-0 against the permit request submitted by the landowners, a trust involving Fredda and Lorin Sanders, as well as their agent Tim Fresquez, for the land at 1705 E. 19th St.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Director Louis Jaramillo said the property is for sale, but that one of the owners told him they would take the property off the market if the permit were approved.
Fresquez told commissioners that he thinks the state medical cannabis industry could face a shortage of supplies now that the state allows both medical and recreational marijuana retail sales.
“I was wanting to stimulate the economy and build a micro-grow, which is 200 plants or less,” Fresquez said, adding, “I was doing a forecast, a business forecast, and there is going to be a shortage of medication put on for the dispensaries for medical use, so I thought I might fill that gap or try to fill that gap.”
Chad Mayfield, a Roswell native who said he once worked for Pecos Valley Production, a major cannabis grower and retailer in the area, indicated that he would serve as the master grower for the new operation. He said he and his partners were willing to do whatever was needed to comply with county and local requirements.
“The facility we are looking at right now is strictly a small operation. We are just trying to get our foot in the door,” he said.
Jaramillo said the business indicated to him that it would hire three to five people. He also said that a production facility in the ETZ area, which is county property within 2 miles of the Roswell city limits, can grow, harvest, test, process and ship to retailers, but it cannot sell directly to the public or create consumable products from their plants.
Jaramillo and Fresquez also indicated that the prospective business had not yet received state approval from the Cannabis Control Division of the New Mexico Licensing and Regulation Department, as the special use permit is needed first.
The group had submitted a rough site plan that indicated they would use an existing metal farm building on the property for the grow facility, Jaramillo said, but detailed facility plans as requested were not provided.
“It needs multiple upgrades to comply with the New Mexico Commercial Building Code standards and requirements,” Jaramillo said. “The applicant has not presented any preliminary architectural plans for required upgrades.”
City of Roswell Planning and Zoning Administrator Merideth Hildreth said that Community Development Director Kevin Maevers had reviewed the application and did not submit any specific comments, but she said the grow facility would have to comply with state regulations regarding ventilation, filtering and other facility requirements.
Two written letters of protest were submitted prior to the meeting by neighboring property owners, with a third letter provided during the meeting. One of the letter writers, Ray Willis of Hanson Oil Operating Co. Inc., spoke at the meeting.
Willis and six people who talked at the meeting gave a variety of reasons for their opposition. Those included their dislike of cannabis in general, concerns about the possibility of increased criminal activity in the area, worries over possible declines in property values, the proximity of the site to a day care center on North Atkinson Avenue, and the increased traffic that could result on East 19th Street.
In making the motion to deny the permit, Matthew Bristol noted not just the opposition of the neighbors, which he said is generally given “great weight” by the commission, but also the lack of a detailed site plan and architectural plans for needed facility upgrades. He said the plans did not appear to be “well thought out.”
ETZ Commission Chair Royce “Pancho” Maples said the area is primarily a residential area and not suited for commercial operations, in his opinion. “Grow hay,” he said.
Jaramillo said the commission's decision could be appealed by the applicant to the ETZ Authority within 30 days.
The commission also approved rezoning for two separate properties to allow community solar projects if they are accepted by the state; voted for a variance for a private homeowner on North Sycamore Avenue planning an extension to his home; and denied a variance and rezone request by a person wanting to create a thrift store and gift shop on Yakima Road in Dexter.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
