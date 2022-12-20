Groups help strengthen family bonds between prison inmates, their children

Volunteers are shown preparing for the Prison Fellowship-Angel Tree holiday celebration coming up for children with incarcerated parents. The event will be held at the Church on the Move in Roswell.

 Richard Acuña photo

Youth with parents serving time in prison often struggle.

The nation’s cycle of crime and incarceration produces “broken relationships, victimization, despair and instability impacting families and communities across the nation,” Prison Fellowship-Angel Tree notes on its website.