Groups help strengthen family bonds between prison inmates, their children

Youth with parents serving time in prison often struggle.
The nation’s cycle of crime and incarceration produces “broken relationships, victimization, despair and instability impacting families and communities across the nation,” Prison Fellowship-Angel Tree notes on its website.
One in 40 children in the United States has a parent in prison during a given year, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
Richard Acuña, who has long been involved with Prison Ministry Fellowship, said Prison Fellowship-Angel Tree is again providing some comfort and holiday spirit to young people with one or even both parents incarcerated.
Acuña has been part of the Church on the Move in Roswell and ministry fellowship services at Roswell Correctional Center (RCC) for more than 25 years. He's also the coordinator of the Angel Tree program carried out by that church.
“We are only able to fulfill the ministry of Angel Tree because of the support of the local church and 20 volunteers who have a heart for the lost and hurting,” Acuña said.
Through the efforts of the Angel Tree volunteers and Jesus, he stressed, these children who have parents in prison can know “they are not forgotten.”
Angel Tree will be giving presents to more than 110 young people in Chaves County with parents behind bars. There will be a celebration Friday at the church during which time presents will be distributed. Youth unable to attend will have their gifts delivered to them.
Their incarcerated parents often participate in the group’s process of gifting, such as suggesting what their child might want or by sending them a holiday message.
The ministry fellowship is leading the way for RCC inmates “to be better fathers,” he said. This type of guidance for mothers is also available to women in the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants.
While working with parents in the prison system the fellowship also tries to connect with their children to “break that cycle,” Acuña explained.
It’s important for all inmates to learn how to stay engaged with their families. Their parents can change by learning to make good life choices through the fellowship program. But when a parent is behind bars for decades being in contact with them is essential for their children, even when those children have reached adulthood.
“Some of these kids have parents doing life sentences,” he noted.
Children supported by Angel Tree live with other family members or are in foster care. Many are well into their teens and some, at age 18, could be considered adults but can still live with those who took them in as children or younger teens.
Acuña was an inmate at RCC in the early 1980s. As he completed his sentence on furlough, some volunteers at Church on The Move positively influenced him. It’s why he wanted to become a prison fellowship volunteer after his release from RCC, he said.
He also started a business in construction after he completed his sentence years ago.
Acuña “is dedicated to the work he does at the facility and with the Prison Fellowship,” said Carmelina Hart, public relations manager for the New Mexico Corrections Department. “He continued his work during COVID and kept his ministry classes available to interested inmates through Zoom.”
There will be a holiday event at RCC this week with carolers singing from a truck and motorcycles decked-out for the season. A sense of normalcy, such as being able to celebrate a holiday, is important to everyone — no matter whether they are free or locked up, Acuña also said.
Angel Tree also provides full tuition for young people with incarcerated parents to attend summer camp and when school begins, they distribute school supplies and backpacks to these children.
Angel Tree accept donations throughout the year. For details, call Church on the Move at 575-622-7011. Note: The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program isn’t associated with the Prison Fellowship-Angel Tree program.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.