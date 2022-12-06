Stephan Hancock

"Recoveryathon," 25 hours of support and meetings for people in recovery or seeking to recover from substance abuse, will begin at noon on Dec. 31, says Behavioral Health Supervisor Stephan Hancock, left. He is shown with City Councilor Cristina Arnold during an Aug. 18 criminal justice diversion program meeting at the Roswell Public Library.

 Daily Record File Photo

Holidays can be full of joy and cheer for many, but millions of Americans in substance abuse recovery can find them as hard as years' old fruitcake.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, has posted and written several articles about the added stresses and “triggers” that major holidays can have on people seeking to recover from addictions or maintain sobriety. Holidays, according to a SAMHSA counselor treatment manual, can create hectic work and social schedules, travel stress, financial pressures, emotional highs and lows, and possible feelings of shame, loneliness or loss.