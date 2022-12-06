Holidays can be full of joy and cheer for many, but millions of Americans in substance abuse recovery can find them as hard as years' old fruitcake.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, has posted and written several articles about the added stresses and “triggers” that major holidays can have on people seeking to recover from addictions or maintain sobriety. Holidays, according to a SAMHSA counselor treatment manual, can create hectic work and social schedules, travel stress, financial pressures, emotional highs and lows, and possible feelings of shame, loneliness or loss.
”New Year’s Eve can be an especially troubling holiday for people in recovery. People are expected to be festive, to drink alcohol, and to assess the previous year — all of which can be stressful for people in recovery,” the manual states.
The challenges of the New Year's weekend has prompted some local substance abuse and addiction recovery programs to hold their first joint “Recoveryathon.”
The free event will start at noon Dec. 31 and will run until 1 p.m. Jan. 1, said Stephan Hancock, a behavioral support supervisor with the New Mexico Department of Corrections who works at the Roswell Correctional Center in Hagerman.
The 25 hours of social gatherings and support meetings, which will occur every 90 minutes, will be held at the Dry Harbor Club, 202 E. Van Buren St. Potlucks and refreshments also will be available.
According to Hancock, the local nonprofit for 12-step recovery programs started in 1959 for the benefit of Roswell and Chaves County-area residents. Dry Harbor Inc. was later incorporated and registered with the IRS as 501(c)(3). It moved into the current building in the 1970s.
Meetings occur daily at the building. Current groups using the facility include Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA), Adult Children of Alcoholics and Addicts (ACOA) and One Day at a Time. Other 12-step recovery programs have met there in prior years.
Hancock said the groups wanted to offer an alternative to the events that often offer alcohol or other substances.
“A lot of things happen during the holidays, but, yes, it is supposed to be a safe haven for people to celebrate the New Year without being exposed to mind-altering substances,” he said.
In prior years, according to Hancock, a local Alcoholic Anonymous group would hold an “Alcathon” for the New Year's weekend. This year, AA, NA and ACOA groups meeting at Dry Harbor decided to join together.
“There was a general consensus that something open to all the fellowships would be good for the city of Roswell,” Hancock said.
Hancock said those in recovery or seeking to be in recovery can come and go — or stay — throughout the event as they choose.
According to the SAMHSA manual, continuing to attend 12-step meetings during major holidays is a crucial step in staying sober for many in recovery. Additional recommendations include considering new activities not associated with memories of substance use, exercise or physical activities, hobbies or volunteering.