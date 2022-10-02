hagermanplaque1

Lupe Muniz, Hagerman High School FFA Chapter vice president, is photographed on campus last week holding a plaque received from the National FFA Organization for a past honor. There are spaces to show additional wins, such as the award it has earned for ranking this past summer as a Two Star Chapter.

 Submitted photo

Hagerman High School's chapter of the Future Farmers of America, FFA, will be recognized later this month by the National FFA Organization during its upcoming convention and expo.

The event is going to be in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 26-29.