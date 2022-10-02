Hagerman High School's chapter of the Future Farmers of America, FFA, will be recognized later this month by the National FFA Organization during its upcoming convention and expo.
The event is going to be in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 26-29.
Hagerman's chapter is composed of about 50 active and more than 100 enrolled students in grades 7-12. It earned recognition as a Two Star Chapter for outstanding efforts to “implement the mission and strategies of the organization,” according to the announcement from the national organization.
This local chapter is also among New Mexico's top five FFA chapters, said Codi Montes-Dennis, the local group's advisor.
“They have been a superior chapter,” she said with delight.
Montes-Dennis has been involved with the Hagerman FFA chapter since 2008, when she came to work at the high school as an agriculture educator.
She credits the previous FFA advisor, Jesus Castillo, as a catalyst for the chapter to become vibrant after a period of less enthusiasm before the turn of the century. Hagerman youth have been providing abundant interest and energy ever since.
Montes-Dennis explained that the Hagerman chapter had to complete at least 15 activities that meet highly specified requirements and quality standards to qualify for state and national awards.
One of these activities was to bring together a large number of current and past members of the chapter for a dinner — during which the alumni provided advice and wisdom to the young members.
“It was kind of a neat time,” she said. “These were older people they knew, but hadn't realized were in FFA.”
Another activity was for members to learn how to recite and show that they understood the FFA Creed in Spanish by answering questions posed to them in Spanish. The creed is a five-paragraph description of the organization's shared beliefs.
This activity stressed not only the importance of learning how to speak in public. Doing so with the Spanish-language version of the FFA Creed is a way to be more inclusive to Spanish-speaking chapter members and their families so they can fully participate in the chapter's activities, Montes-Dennis said.
She organized the first New Mexico FFA Spanish Creed Speaking Contest last year. Hagerman High School was the host site. Restrictions to protect public health resulted in a small number of participants, but it ended up being successful and well-received.
Both of these events are examples of members demonstrating how their chapter is “growing leaders, building community and strengthening agriculture,” Montes-Dennis said.
An array of community efforts were also among these activities, such as helping an area food pantry.
Documenting these activities requires a higher level of effort when entrants seek state and national awards, such as submitting photographic evidence of the events having occurred.
Among ways they have been raising money to pay for the trip was to prepare and sell hundreds of hamburgers to spectators at one of the school's football games.
The community has assisted the chapter with donations.
Rance Miles, CEO of Select Milk Producers Inc., grew up in Hagerman. The Dallas-based company is providing a significant portion of the money for Hagerman FFA members to attend this year's convention, Montes-Dennis said.
He also offered the Hagerman members an opportunity to tour an area dairy operation.
She shared a story Miles told about having to miss an FFA convention when he was a member of the Hagerman chapter in the mid-1970's. The school's football team was participating in the state championship at the same time and, as a football team member, he had to go to that instead.
Note: Hagerman won that championship game played in 1975.
“We're very excited,” she said about the upcoming trip. “The kids are counting down and there are tons of plans.”
Only one of the members has attended an FFA national convention before, and that was in 2019. For most of these youth, this will be “a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” said Montes-Dennis.
The nine members and two advisors going won't all be able to bask in the direct spotlight of being handed the award in front of an audience.
Only two of the members will be going up on stage to accept the award. Choosing two members to represent the chapter — and the community — is the only part of this experience she is not relishing, she added.
These chapter awards are sponsored by John Deere. Rankings of one, two and three stars to recognize outstanding chapters who followed the guidelines were determined this past summer.
FFA describes itself as a student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership within an educational curriculum for youth in all 50 states as well as the U.S territories of Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
